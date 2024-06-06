Sam Heughan Threatens* Travis Kelce: I’m Coming for Taylor Swift!

*Not really, you guys.

Amid chatter that Travis Kelce is thinking of proposing to Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may wanna hurry up and get down on one knee…

… because he appears to have some new competition.

Sam Heughan poses as he attends Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at VerÅnika on June 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ)

In a video shared on Instagram, Sam Heughan — a veteran actor best known for starring on the Starz smash hit Outlander — appeared this week in full costume on the set of the time-traveling drama and shared the cast’s plans to attend an upcoming Swift concert.

“We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going,” he says as her 2017 Reputation hit, “…Ready for It?” playedin the background.

Added the handsome star:

“She obviously doesn’t know this but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience she’s gonna forget all about… him.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Heughan is just joking here in his reference to Kelce.

The three-time Super Bowl champ famously won over the beloved artist after unsuccessfully attempting to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City, Missouri tour stop last summer … and then calling her out publicly on his New Heights podcast days later.

Hence the funny response by one user to Heughan’s upload.

“Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam – I hear that works,” this person quipped.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

We’ve got a feeling that wouldn’t work at this point. Travis and Taylor are VERY serious about each other.

Just a few days ago, Kelce didn’t even deny that he’s thought about getting married to the singer.

Kelce was on stage over this past weekend in Kansas City as part of the Big Slick Celebrity weekend charity event.

He was joined at this event by Jason Sudeikis, who was in character as fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso.

Travis Kelce interacts with the crowd during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

“Hey Travis, real talk, okay, just the guys here. When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” Sudeikis asked the athlete.

As the crowed cheered and hollered, Kelce rubbed his beard and smiled. He didn’t say anything.

But actions can speak louder than words, we’ve heard.

And diamonds are a girl’s best friend. We’re just saying, Trav.

Something to keep in mind.