On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up to Scott Disick and also to her mother, Kris Jenner, about both her sex life and her love life.

Or her lack thereof, in both these cases, if we’re being honest.

The conversation started with Khloe telling her loved ones she has no interest in dating at the moment.

Khloe Kardashian is featured here in a confessional on her family’s reality show. (Hulu)

“I have limited time,” she said on air about being the parent of two young kids. “I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV, I’m not sharing my bed.”

We can most definitely respect and understand this.

It certainly is the case that Khloe hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically in a very long time.

If anything, the questions keep coming back to Tristan Thompson, considering the stars share two children and remain close to this day.

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Might the pair even get back together someday? Disick came right out this week and asked this question to Khloe.

“The door is closed,” Kardashian responded of ever being an item again with the man who cheated on her over and over and then over again.

“I feel like everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating,” Khloe added in a subsequent confessional.

“I stopped dating Tristan when [son] Tatum was in utero. 2.5 years without dating is not that crazy…

“Now that he’s [playing professional basketball] in Cleveland, this is really really healthy for us. When Tristan was next door, he still was always over, wanted to put the kids to sleep, he loved the routine and I was almost like, f-ck.”

Khloe Kardashian attends Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

Indeed, Thompson was formerly a neighbor of Kardashian’s in California.

And while Khloe says she has basically forgiven Tristan, that doesn’t mean she can ever trust him again.

As for dating in general down the line?

“You think I’m just going to be celibate for the rest of my life?” she joked to Disick, implying that she hasn’t had intercourse in quite awhile.

Khloe Kardashian celebrates the launch of Good American with Emma Grede at Bloomingdale’s on October 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American)

These days, though, Khloe says she’s just so “exhausted” so much of the time and wants to do nothing other than “lay in bed, watch my shows, decompress, get up and do my work.”

It’s also complicated for someone in her position to be with a man.

Speaking to the camera, Khloe said that she doesn’t even know how to date with kids, saying she wouldn’t be bringing any men to her home, yet also wouldn’t want to go their place “where you’re going to chop me up and kill me.”

Outside of the bedroom, meanwhile?

Kardashian explained how she wouldn’t want to go to a “public restaurant where people can take pictures and you’re gonna be another notch on my belt in the public’s eyes,” either.