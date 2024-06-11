Ben Potter’s Accident: YouTube Star Dead at 40 – What Happened?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad news today out of the social media universe:

Ben Potter, a popular YouTube personality known on this platform as Comicstorian, passed away on June 8 as the result of an “unfortunate accident,” according to Potter’s wife, Nathalie.

He was 40 years old.

Ben Potter was a star on YouTube until he passed away at 40. (YouTube)

Ben Potter’s Accident: How Did Comicstorian Youtuber Die?

Potter, had over one million subscribers on YouTube; he also created audio dramas of comic books on his Comicstorian account, while often talking about the Marvel and DC Universes.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for,” Nathalie Tweeted late Monday.

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

“He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



No further details regarding Potter’s death, other than it being an “unfortunate accident” are available at this time.

Comicstorian’s Channel & Legacy

Potter upload almost 4,000 YouTube videos in total and shared his final post — titled Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel — just a day before his death.

Nathalie said her spouse “was my world,” adding:

“I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this.”

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Ben Potter. (YouTube)

Potter started his YouTube career over a decade ago, earning many famous fans in the process.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, for example, was among those who paid tribute to Potter after learning he was gone.

“Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter,” Jackson Jr. wrote online. “Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope.”

Nathalie, meanwhile, assured followers that her husband’s channel would remain active.

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive,” she concluded. “We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

May Ben Potter rest in peace.