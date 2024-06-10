Celine Dion’s ‘Taking Chances’ Tour: How To Watch Her Last Concert Film

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The truth is, Celine Dion may never perform again, so watching the superstar perform in her prime during the ‘Taking Chances’ tour may be the closest some fans get to attending one of her concerts ever again.

Celine set out on the 2008–2009 ‘Taking Chances’ World Tour after she dropped the 2007 studio album of the same name. It became one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

It was filming over the course of two stops and released in 2010 for worldwide audience to enjoy.

Just over a decade later, a debilitating neurological disorder has made it so Celine can barely speak, let alone sing. So, if you’re looking to watch the concert film, we know how to.

Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Celine Dion’s Last Tour and Why It Was Canceled

Days before the world officially started shutting down due to Covid-19, Celine Dion was performing to packed audiences in Newark, NJ.

Her March 8th show turned out to be the final of her ‘Courage’ tour, which was meant to travel the world well into 2022. At first, fans thought the pandemic kept her away and cancelled her tour. Then, the harsh truth was revealed.

Celine shockingly shared with the world in late 2022 that that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a neurological disorder affecting her muscles. For the next year, she was rarely heard from, opting to leave the spotlight to find a way forward with her diagnosis.

In the spring of 2024, she reemerged, ready to share her story, not only in interviews, but with an in-depth documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion.

When asked if she’s recovered enough to sing and tour again, Celine shared that it may never happen, as just the sheer act of singing makes it feel like someone is ‘strangling‘ her.

Celine Dion performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Celine Dion’s ‘Taking Chances’ Tour: How To Watch Her Last Concert Film

If Celine really won’t be able to perform ever again, then her Taking Chances concert film is the last world tour of the Grammy-winner‘s ever documented.

The tour spanned five continents, 25 countries, and 93 cities, every date sold-out. It broke attendance records and covered her vast career, from “The Power of Love” to “My Heart Will Go On.”

For fans who wish to relive the epic tour or who want to see how incredible of a show Celine can put on, there are a few options.

For streamers, the Celine Dion: Taking Chances World Tour – The Concert film is available on PBS Passport as well as Amazon Prime Video, through a free trial of Qello Concerts.

Incidentally, Amazon Prime will premiere Celine’s documentary on June 25, 2024.

You can also watch just the performances from the concert through Celine’s YouTube channel – but trust us, you miss a lot of the quintessential Celine banter this way.

You can also still buy the film on DVD (everyone still has their player, right) on Amazon.