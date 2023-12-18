The truth came out on the final episode of Sister Wives Season 18.

To some extent, at least.

On part four of the show’s one-on-one special, Christine Brown’s brand new husband made his first-ever appearance on the reality program… opening up at one point about Christine Brown’s former husband.

So, what, exactly, does David Woolley think about Kody Brown?

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“He wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Woolley told host Suki Krishnan of Kody, adding for emphasis:

“A lot. And sometimes you’ve got to not— — but that’s him. That’s who he is, I can’t say anything differently.”

Viewers could tell that David was watching his words carefully, he was making sure not to rock any boats too hard. Not to stir up any controversy.

But…

“Would I be like that? No. It’s just, he wants you to hear him,” Woolley added, taking an understandable jab at Kody on air.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

For his part, Kody has basically been unraveling right in front of our eyes over the past few weeks.

He’s been dumped by three different women over the past two-plus years and has said he isn’t even sure if God exists at this point as a result of the break-ups.

On this interview special, Kody couldn’t help but continue to blast Christine, who married Woolley in October, about 23 months after she split from the father of her six kids.

“This has unraveled my family, and she’s riding off into the sunset!” Kody lamented to Krishnan.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody went on to assert that Christine has been dragging him left and right in the media in order to herself look better in the eyes of her alleged soulmate.

“Here’s the thing: for David’s sake, David Woolley’s sake, Christine has to destroy my character, or David doesn’t feel like he can marry her, because she left a good man,” Kody actually said during his sit-down.

“I’m not a bad guy,” he continued. “Christine and I just weren’t in a good marriage.”

This may be the case, of course.

Not that Kody has come across very positively throughout this ongoing season of the show.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Kody also went off on Christine for, what he believes, is the unfair way he has been portrayed in the eyes of his sons and daughters.

“[Christine] needs to stop telling my children I’m not then,” Kody said sternly on air. “I’m not going to let that go — ever! — until those kids come to me.”

Thankfully, Christine was rather relaxed about the whole thing during her interview session on part four.

“I’m not married to him anymore! I don’t have to be all, ‘Ohhh. I’m so sorry!” she said simply.

And there it is, right? We love it. What else needs to be said?

