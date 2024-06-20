Prince William Saves Mother-in-Law from Wardrobe Disaster

It isn’t every day that Prince William saves his mother-in-law from a disaster. Let alone in public.

Following Kate Middleton’s surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour, many feel more hopeful about her long-term prospects.

Even so, she’s spending a lot of time resting — and with family. That includes her own parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

When disaster struck with Carole, son-in-law William stepped in to save the day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles as he attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William saved his mother-in-law from a shoe-related disaster

Who’d have pegged William as a hero?

On June 19, Prince William attended the Royal Ascot. At times, his schedule and that of royalty from five centuries ago appears indistinguishable (except for shorter travel times).

He was not there alone. Mother-in-law Carole Middleton and father-in-law Michael Middleton were there with him. This is where mini-disaster struck.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, arrives at the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During this event, Carole Middleton’s heel became stuck in the grass.

In fact, the shoe came off of her foot entirely. This was embarrassing, but can also be dangerous. If you know anyone who’s ever had to be hospitalized for an injury from slipping on grass, you don’t need us to tell you that.

Fortunately, William was on-hand — or, perhaps, on-foot — to race to her rescue.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William has done this before

Specifically, William held mother-in-law Carole’s hand while she put her shoe back on. The two appeared to be laughing at the time, People reports. So, thankfully, it doesn’t sound like the shoe crisis resulted in, say, an ankle injury.

Notably, this is not a new trick for William.

He has performed this same service before — for Carole’s daughter, Kate.

Prince William, Prince of Wales looks on as he attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Back in 2013, Princess Kate — who was, at the time, merely a Duchess — became stuck. Her shoe incident was not on the grass, but in a grate.

This was at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade.

At that time, Prince William helped his wife by providing her physical support while she extricated herself from the grate. Phew!

Prince William waves to the crowd after attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If you’re wondering about Prince William’s attire

William had to wear a top hat while hanging out with his in-laws.

While the Prince of Wales could do very well as a “hat guy,” in this case, he was dressed in this comical style to fit the area’s dress code. This included a waistcoat and necktie.

All to watch horses run. Beans-on-Toast Island is a fascinating place.