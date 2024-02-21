Christine Brown Embraces “Messy” Marriage to David Woolley

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown just got down and dirty with husband David Woolley.

And she told the whole wide world all about it.

Earlier this week, the veteran Sister Wives cast members gave Instagram followers a glimpse behind the scenes of her marriage.

However, unlike past glimpses, this one wasn’t exactly all clean and perfect and beautiful.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

It was quite the opposite, in fact. Literally.

“Sometimes life gets messy, and sometimes you gotta just embrace it!! #plexus #puntacana #lovegettingmessywithyou #livelife,” wrote Brown as a caption to a series of images that featured her and Woolley having a grand ole time together.

In the fun pictures, which were snapped during a getaway to Mexico, the spouses are going four-wheeling through muddy water, letting the muck spray over them as they embrace the dirt.

And they seem to absolutely be loving it!

Almost as much as they seem to love each other.

In other snapshots, Christine and David are seen laughing as they cuddle together in a pool with water raining down on them.

“Do you think I was laughing under my mask?” Woolley wrote as a comment, to which Christine replied:

“He was laughing his head off!! So was I!”

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

As TLC viewers may be aware of by now, David Woolley will be basically a main cast member on Sister Wives Season 19.

The widower, who exchanged vows with Christine this past October in Utah, sat down toward the end of Season 18 as part of the show’s one-on-one special.

But that will be nothing compared to his upcoming involvement in the reality show.

“People are going to be seeing a lot with the two of us,” Brown recently told People Magazine in a joint interview with Woolley, adding:

“I’m really excited for everybody to meet David more, because he’s really genuine.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Presumably, these upcoming episodes will depict Christine and David at home in Utah.

However, over the past year, the couple has posted pictures from Disneyland, New York and a cruise to Haiti with Sister Wives costar Janelle Brown.

They just love to go places together.

“I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package,” Woolley wrote on Instagram in November alongside photos of him and Christine in The Big Apple.

“I love being married to this woman! #truelove #travelingpartner #newyork #loveofmylife #myqueen.”