Sarah Becker Cause of Death: Former Real World Star Dead at 52

Horrible news today out of the world of entertaiment:

Sarah Becker, who was a main cast member on the fifth season of of MTV‘s The Real World, has passed away.

She was 52 years old.

Sarah Becker is dead at the young age of 52. May she rest in peace. (MTV)

According to a family member who spoke to TMZ about the tragedy, Becker died by suicide early last week at her home in Illinois.

She’d moved to the area to take care of some loved ones in 2023, but had plans to move back to California at some point in the near future.

“Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine,” friend Daniel Norton wrote on Facebook June 23, adding:

“Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs.”

This is a grainy old photo of Sarah Becker from the opening credits of the Real World Miami. (MTV)

Back when Becker was featured in the Miami season of the Real World program, she worked in comic books, enjoyed skateboarding and memorably brought a puppy back to the group’s residence.

She was 25 years old at the time (in 1996), starring on this popular series alongside housemates Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeun and Mike Lambert.

The season made its mark on the franchise because it was the first time the cast received an assignment to complete during their time living together.

The cast was tasked with creating a startup business with the help of $50,000, yet were ultimately unable to finish the job in a successful and/or long-lasting manner.

Going forward, however, nearly all editions of The Real World provided its stars with the same opportunity.

Sarah Becker at 25 years old, as a cast member on The Real World. (MTV)

More recently, while trying to care for her ailing sister and mother, Becker reportedly was involved in a skateboarding accident that only compounded ongoing mental health struggles.

“RIP Roomy,” Roberts wrote in a June 23 Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Becker. “I pray there’s happiness for you on the other side.”

Alekseyeun, meanwhile, noted that she had not spoken to Sarah since their 1996 season aired… but she has many fond memories of the former reality star.

“She was the most selfless person I knew,” Flora wrote on Instagram June 23. “She was always kind and helpful to everyone. I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. My prayers go out to her family.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Sarah Becker. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.