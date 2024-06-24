Julie Chrisley Prison Sentence OVERTURNED; When Will She Be Released ?!

Julie Chrisley may very well be home a lot sooner than originally believed.

On Friday, the former USA Network personality learned that her seven-year prison sentence in Kentucky for tax evasion and bank fraud had been overturned by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Let’s dig into what this means, shall we?

Julie and Todd Chrisley at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (GETTY)

Back in 2022, Julie was convicted of federal tax evasion and bank fraud alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino.

According to their indictments, the spouses deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to be approved loans.

The prosecution also alleged that the couple actively hid millions they made from the show Chrisley Knows Best, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009.

The disgraced stars surrendered to authorities and began their respective prison sentences early last year.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

In documents approved on June 21, however, a legal error was found in how the trial judge calculated Julie’s sentencing … because it held her accountable for the entire bank fraud scheme, as opposed to the smaller role she apparently played in it.

The appellate panel subsequently has now sent her case back to the lower court for a resentencing.

(For the record, Todd and Peter’s prison sentences will remain upheld.)

“We must vacate Julie’s sentence so the district court can address the narrow issue of what the proper loss amount attributable to Julie is for purposes of the base offense level, restitution, and forfeiture,” the appeals document reads.

“The district court should make factual findings about when Julie’s involvement in the conspiracy began, and if it concludes Julie’s involvement started in 2006, it should identify the evidence on which it bases its finding.

“In vacating and remanding on this issue, we express no opinion as to what the correct loss amount should be.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Added the panel:

“The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.

“So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly.”

Julie’s case will soon be heard by a lower court and her new sentencing determined at a future hearing.

But it will very clearly get reduced by a significant amount.

Julie Chrisley attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

In February, daughter Savanah Chrisley read some letters written by her mom from prison for podcast listeners.

“I miss Todd so bad,” Chrisley allegedly wrote at the time of her husband. “I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person.”

Julie may still need to miss her person because Todd will remain behind federal bars. But at least she’ll be able to hug her kids at some point in the near future.

“We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal,” said a family lawyer this week to People Magazine.

“With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case. The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.”