Welp.

That didn’t last long.

Just a few weeks after Amber Portwood got engaged to Gary Wayt, we can now confirm the following:

Amber Portwood is no longer engaged to Gary Wayt.

Amber Portwood remains a significant player in the Teen Mom universe. (MTV)

An insider tells Us Weekly that the veteran Teen Mom star has ended her relationship with her short-term fiance in the wake of Wayt disappearing for several days.

“They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off,” a source told this tabloid late Tuesday, adding of Amber and Gary:

“They have too much to overcome to move forward together.”

The anonymous mole said there has “been some closure” for the MTV personality, emphasizing that the former lovers have communicated and Wayt is “not ghosting her.”

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

Not long after the public learned of Portwood’s engagement, we also learned that Amber and Gary got into some kind of argument while attending Amber’s brother’s wedding in North Carolina.

Wayt then vanished.

“I am worried… He is a missing person right now,” Portwood told social media followers at the time.

“Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

The Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook that Gary was missing and later confirmed he had been found.

No other details were made available, however.

Amber Portwood has had her share of legal trouble over the years. (MTV)

Portwood herself has not yet confirmed that her engagement is over. However…

“Amber took off the engagement ring and it’s the best thing,” the insider went on to Us Weekly.

“She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

Portwood was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence and has had run-ins with the law on numerous occasions; she doesn’t have custody of her son as a result.

This history appears to have also played a role in the break-up.

Amber Portwood on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

“Gary’s family was looking her up online and looking at her past and not everything they saw online was true,” the insider continues. “And it was hard for Amber because she’s been trying so hard to move past it and move forward.”

Amber was previously engaged to Matt Baier and then to Gary Shirley, never making it down the aisle either time.

She shares five-year old son James with ex Andrew Glennon and 15-year old daughter Leah with Shirley.

Back in January, a source said that Portwood and Wayt had been seeing each other after connecting on a dating app months earlier.

“They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious,” this person said back then.