Taraji P. Henson Pregnant: Her Plans For More Kids Revealed

Taraji P. Henson pregnant?! What a question to be asking.

Taraji had a massive 2023 and 2024 is looking just as bright for her. As returning host of the BET Awards this year, Taraji has the huge responsibility of keeping the show on track (and with Will Smith attending, that might be difficult).

But could the coming year also mean having another child? The last time Taraji was pregnant, she was in college!

The Color Purple star has been candid about her pregnancy journey thus far, and has be clear on where she stands on having more kids.

Let’s dive in!

Taraji P. Henson and son Marcell Johnson attend her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. ((Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images))

How Many Kids Does Taraji Already Have?

Taraji is a momma to one very handsome son.

Meet Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star welcomed her son, who is almost 30 now, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson. William was her high school sweetheart who was sadly murdered at the age of 34 in 2003.

Marcell and his mom have a great relationship. He has been at her side for many Hollywood events, including her big moment on the Walk of Fame.

He also has taken after his mother in choice of career. Empire fans will instantly recognize him from his 16 episodes stint on the show alongside his formidable mother.

Ironically, his characters name? Marcel!

Taraji gave birth Marcell while she was still in college, something she has been very candid about.

Taraji P. Henson attends “The Color Purple” Photocall at IET Building: Savoy Place on November 21, 2023 in London, England. ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

“I became pregnant when I was in college, so did other girls. A lot of them dropped out because they didn’t have the help,” Taraji, who attended Howard University, explained in an interview from 2023.

“That does a thing to you … I couldn’t do (a thing) about it then, but I can do something about it now.”

She has made bringing therapy to HBCU campuses part of her charitable mission, so that young people, especially young mothers, can get help they need from the school.

Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Is Taraji P. Henson Pregnant Today?

As of June 2024, Taraji P. Henson has not confirmed she is pregnant, nor have there been any reports claiming she is.

Furthermore, if one is to take Taraji at her word, it’s unlikely that she’ll ever have another child.

Taraji spoke with the Huffington Post around the time her son was heading to college in 2020.

She was asked then if there were plans for more kids in her future. She was quick to squash even the thought.

“You want to know what my birth control is? It’s called ‘teenager,’” she jokingly said.

Of course, if she was pregnant, the real question would be — with who!

Though she has been engaged twice, Taraji broke off both relationships and perfectly happy to stay a party of one.

“I’m single and happy,” she revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast in January 2024.

“I’m not longing (for a relationship) and at this point, I’ve decided I don’t want to be married. For what? I’m not having (more) kids (so) what’s the point? Let’s be life partners. Live and thrive. I want to keep my house, you keep yours… So if you want us to be together, I’m still gonna keep my house but you can buy us another house, I’m not moving in with you, you’re not moving in with me and we’re gonna enjoy life… without all that paperwork.”