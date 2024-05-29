A ‘Yellowstone’ Wedding! Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Marry In …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison got married in the most cowboy way imaginable!

The couple, who TV fans know better as Walker and Laramie, tied the knot after meeting on the show and falling in love. To celebrate their roots and romantic beginnings, the pair had a Western wedding.

Sorry, an “elegant Western wedding,” as Hassie made clear when dishing all the details to Vogue!

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attends the Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Marry

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events,” Hassie old Vogue about their special day, but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most.

The ceremony took place at Harrison’s family home in Dallas and no detail was overlooked. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible,” she explained.

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette,” she added.

On Yellowstone, Ryan plays Walker, an ex-con-turned-ranch-hand, since the first season. He’s since become a series regular. Hassie joined the Yellowstone cast in season 3 as a troublemaking barrel racer named Laramie.

Their characters played as much of a role in their big day as anything else.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison share a kiss on a night out. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

A ‘Yellowstone’ Wedding

The dress code for the special day was “cowboy black tie”. For those who can’t picture it, consider Ryan’s tux as a perfect example: a tailored tuxedo by Kiton with custom-made boots by Republic Boots in Texas — and, naturally, a cowboy hat, made by American Hat Co.

As for Hassie, she wore two wedding dresses: a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav to walk down the aisle in, and a short Netta BenShabu — worn with long lace gloves — for the reception.

Speaking of the reception, guests sat at a long, communal tables and enjoyed a feast of true Texas fare, including cornbread, caviar, and smoked ribs.

Here’s to the happy couple! Despite all the drama around the show, nice to know there’s some happiness in their personal lives!