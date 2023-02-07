Yellowstone Spinoff with Matthew McConaughey in the Works; Kevin Costner to Leave Drama?!?

We have some really big news concerning one of the biggest shows on television.

And the news is this:

Yellowstone may be coming to an end.

According to Deadline, Paramount Network may be canceling the top-rated show on TV due to scheduling conflicts with leadd Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner is at the center of Yellowstone. But this may not be the case for much longer.

Costner stars on Yellowstone as John Dutton.

He recently won the Golden Globe for best actor for the role.

Paramount also currently has its popular Yellowstone prequel series, 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which will return for a second season.

The drama is a massive hit, averaging 8.2 million same-day viewers for Paramount Network, better than any scripted show on broadcast or cable networks so far this season.

However, insiders tell Deadline that Costner — who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone — only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of Season 5.

Moreover, he only wants to film for one week to complete Season 5, which is scheduled to air its final batch of episodes later this year.

This stance is reportedly frustrating creator Taylor Sheridan and creating tension between Costner and stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

As a result, Deadline writes, “Paramount Network has declined Costner’s most recent proposal and instead has made the decision to move on to [another] show.”

Yes, another show:

Multiple outlets, such as The Hollywood Reporter, now say that Matthew McConaughey is in talks with Sheridan for a spinoff series.

This rumor has quickly run so rampant around the Internet that a spokesperson for Paramount addressed the speculation around both Costner and McConaughey on Monday.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” the network says.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

“Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Doesn’t sound like a hard NO, does it?

The first half of Yellowstone season 5 wrapped up in January after eight episodes.

Sheridan, meanwhile, is at work on two additional spinoffs.

The first, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is set to follow the story of the real-life cowboy who inspired The Lone Ranger.

A second show titled 6666 will explore the history of the Four Sixes Ranch, where Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has been working on Yellowstone.