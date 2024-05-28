Jimmy Kimmel’s 7-Year-Old Son Comes Home After Third Open-Heart Surgery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jimmy Kimmel shared that his son, who is only 7 years old, just underwent his third open-heart surgery.

Whether he’s taking a political stance or diving into a hot entertainment industry topic, Jimmy Kimmel always has something to say.

Though he is a comedian, that also goes for Kimmel’s most personal and painful topics.

We all hope that Billy will not require a fourth surgery. Meanwhile, Kimmel is thanking the dedicated professionals who are helping his son.

Jimmy Kimmel attends Netflix FYSEE: The Greatest Night in Pop at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Billy Kimmel is only 7 years old

On Monday, May 27, Jimmy Kimmel took to Instagram to share a very personal post.

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” the talk show host announced. Billy is 7 years old.

“We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear,” Kimmel expressed. “And came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

“Once again Billy’s doctors, led by the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez, and the excellent, hard-working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at CHLA,” Kimmel credited.

He continued: “including, but certainly not limited to Misty, Ann, Sylvia, Dana, Caleigh, Nick, Bekah, Julie, Kenny, Caroline, Lisa, Stephanie, Ellize, Ivy, Pam, and Carrie.”

Kimmel explained that these were the professionals who “came through for us with immeasurable kindness and expertise.”

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Jimmy Kimmel is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel is well aware that his son is not the only one going through this

“Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain, and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience,” Kimmel reflected.

“We hope you never need CHLA,” he said of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“But if you do – know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay,” Kimmel noted. “Thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you.”

In an Instagram caption on May 27, 2024, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about his son’s third heart surgery. (Image Credit: Jimmy Kimmel)

“Thank you Dr Paul Viviano – my family and I are so grateful to have you in our city and in our lives,” Jimmy Kimmel expressed.

“Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby,” he credited. “Thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent.”

Kimmel then gushed towards his wife and son: “Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know.”

Jimmy Kimmel attends “The Heart of Rock and Roll” Celebration at James Earl Jones Theater on April 19, 2024 (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Despite his son’s hardships, Jimmy Kimmel knows that it can be even harder

“There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days,” Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged.

In May of 2017 — seven years prior to this post — Billy underwent his first open-heart surgery.

His second came later that same year, in December of 2017. Like Jimmy Kimmel, we hope that his son will not require any further medical intervention. Billy deserves a healthy, happy life.