Tom Cruise and his kids appear together in a rare photo that fans are eating up.

Even though Suri Cruise remains thoroughly estranged from her father, her polarizing dad has other children.

Decades ago, he and ex-wife Nicole Kidman welcomed their two, treasured children.

And while they largely stay out of the limelight, they appeared together in a still recent public pic with Tom Cruise – days after refusing to do the same with Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO on February 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise Smiles Alongside His Children He Shares with Nicole Kidman

Sometimes, celebrity photos surface on other accounts and do not immediately gain traction. That is the case with a December 2023 photo that former NFL player Derrick Brooks shared on Instagram.

In the now resurfaced pic, Brooks explained that Cruise had stopped by ahead of a hockey game.

“Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise,” Brooks wrote in the caption. “I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!”

In the Instagram photo, Tom Cruise appears in a fairly prominent position beside Brooks himself.

Cruise’s 29-year-old son, Connor, stands to Brooks’ other side. In the photo, he flashes a thumbs up.

Tom’s daughter, Bella, also appears in the group pic, albeit less prominently. She stands behind the men, flashing a smile.

ACTORS NICOLE KIDMAN AND TOM CRUISE AT THE ‘TO DIE FOR’ FILM PREMIERE IN SYDNEY. (Photo Credit: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise share two children: Bella and Connor

Tom Cruise was married to sensational actress and beloved AMC meme queen Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2001.

In 1992, they adopted Isabella (Bella). Three years later, in 1995, the then-couple adopted Connor.

Despite Cruise and Kidman’s divorce, they both maintain relationships with their children. Part of the “secret” to this, many believe, is Kidman’s reluctance to speak out against their father or of the Church of Scientology in public.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise make a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Regal Atlantic Station on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise and Katy Holmes were married from 2006 until 2012. Before their divorce, the two welcomed Suri Cruise, who turned 18 on April 18, 2024.

As far as the public knows, father and daughter have not seen each other in over a decade. The public is divided over whether this estrangement will be permanent and over whether it is ultimately for the best.

Unlike Suri, however, Bella and Conner retain a relationship with both parents.

Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at AMC Sunset Place 24 on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Nicole Kidman has used tact and diplomacy, but it hasn’t always paid off

Since marrying Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman has welcomed daughters Sunday and Faith, who are both now teenagers.

Most of the world assumes that Kidman has no end of things to say about Tom Cruise, their marriage, and her experiences with the Church of Scientology — a controversial organization that has made Cruise something of a poster-boy. She has deftly avoided these topics, however.

Kidman’s caution has mostly paid off, though her eldest children did snub her on a big night recently. Family can be very complex. A family photo like Tom Cruise’s is even more rare for Kidman.