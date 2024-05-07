Hilary Duff FINALLY Gives Birth To Baby #4: Meet Her Little Girl!

Hilary Duff is officially a mother of four!

After weeks of suspense and waiting, fans were happy to hear that Hilary welcomed a beautiful new baby girl to her growing family on May 7.

And just to make sure everyone who had been pestering her stayed mum, she went ahead and shared some photos to get ahead of the asks for some!

Hilary Duff attends the â€œHow I Met Your Father” fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the showâ€™s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff Gives Birth To Baby #4

The Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to her fourth child just a few short days before Mother’s Day. She and husband Matthew Koma named their baby girl Townes Meadow Bair.

Sharing a first photo of the newborn on Instagram, Hilary admitted that her new gorgeous girl came a little later than expected, as her fans kept reminder her of in the weeks leading up to her birth.

“Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Hilary gushed.

The Disney darling shared four adorable black and white photos holding her baby shortly after her water birth.

“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

Hilary’s a Mom of Four: Her Other Kids

The newest addition to the family is the third consecutive girl Hilary and her hubby have brought into the world.

Townes has two older sisters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, as well as an older brother, Luca. Hilary’s son is from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, but the girls she had with Matthew Koma.

Speaking of Matthew, he also posted about the happy news of being a girl dad x3!

“My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24.,” Matthew revealed in his Instagram post.

He then made a bit of a joke at his wife’s expense.

“She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”

Ha Ha, Matthew!