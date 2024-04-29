Nicole Kidman’s Kids With Tom Cruise Snub Her On Big Night

Nicole Kidman‘s kids with Tom Cruise did not make an appearance on their mother’s big night, even when her other children came out of hiding to do so!

Fact is, despite being teenagers, Nicole’s daughters with Keith Urban have never been to a red carpet event with their parents.

But all that changed when their mom received AFI’s highest honor!

Nicole Kidman, Faith Kidman-Urban, Keith Urban, Rose Urban, Sunday Kidman-Urban, Antonia Kidman, Craig Marran, and others attend the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut at AFI Award Gala

On April 27th, Nicole Kidman was honored with an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award. At 56, she is the first Australian actor to be given the award, which meant the honor needed to be celebrated in a big way.

So, for the first time ever, Nicole and husband Keith Urban’s daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, joined their parents on the red carpet. The two lovely young ladies with joined by their cousins and Nicole’s sister, making the evening a true family affair.

In her acceptance speech, Nicole noted how big of a night it was for her family:

Sunday Urban, Rose Urban, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman, and Craig Marran attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nicole’s AFI Speech: I’m So Lucky!

“There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing — love, big, big love,” Kidman said as accepted the Life Achievement Award. Gesturing to her family’s table, she told the crowd, “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

Of course, it did not go unnoticed that there were some faces missing at the table. First, Nicole’s beloved mother. Unfortunately, she had to watch the ceremony from home, but Nicole had a special message for her.

“This is all because of you and I love you so much,” Nicole said to her mom. “There’s no place like home, as they say, click click. You’re my home.”

And yet, still two other faces were missing in the crowd.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

Nicole Kidman’s Kids With Tom Cruise Skip Her Big Night

There was hope that Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, son Connor, 29, and daughter Bella, 31, would attend the ceremony, despite their stranded relationship.

Bella and Connor are the only children Nicole shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. It was Nicole’s fondest wish to have all of her children together for the momentous night, and invitation was extended to her adult kids.

But even from the beginning, Nicole was reportedly unsure they would accept.

“Nicole knows Connor is extremely loyal to his dad so she doesn’t expect him to come, but the invitation is there for both of them,” an alleged source told the Australian outlet, New Idea.

“Nicole is trying to limit her expectations, but is clinging to hope Bella might make it,” the source added.

Sadly, neither Bella or Connor accepted the invite. For whatever small consolation, Bella liked one of her mother’s Instagram posts about the award.

Not the same thing, but what can you do.