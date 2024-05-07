Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together?

As of late 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were over. After all, they’re both hot professionals with busy schedules.

However, both attended the Met Gala. Kendall looked stylish and hot, and Bad Bunny’s fashion choices showed that he clearly understood the assignment.

The two looked so cozy together that fans think that they’re either back together, or the coziest exes ever.

Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were at the Met Gala AND the same afterparty

On Monday, May 6, the Met Gala was once again the “Oscars of fashion.” The annual charity event featured the prompt: “The Garden of Time,” which took inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

After the fact, numerous famous faces attended the Après Met 2 Met Gala Afterparty at WSA in New York City.

Two of the attendees were Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. And they weren’t simply attending the afterparty together. They mingled.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

According to Page Six, multiple sources spotted Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny staying close to each other during the Met Gala afterparty.

“They were at the same table, laughing and flirting,” one insider reported.

That same source detailed: “She was rubbing his head.”

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kendall and Bad Bunny’s alleged PDA was reportedly pretty chaste

A second inside source clarified that, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, Kendall and Bad Bunny did not kiss during the event.

However, the insider did describe the two as cuddling on couches at the party during the night.

This source even specified that they were drinking Clase Azul cocktails during their cuddle time.

Yung Taco, Renell Medrano, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The report also specifies that Kendall and Bad Bunny both changed out of their extremely stylish Met Gala looks for the party.

Most attendees at the Met Gala wear expensive designer clothes, often in unique looks specifically to fit the year’s prompt.

While Kendall seemingly prioritized style and beauty over artistic risk-taking, Bad Bunny balanced the prompt with looks to delivery a stunning matador-inspired look. Which, for the record, is well in keeping with thematic elements of the The Garden of Time short story — which is about nobility and the inevitability of death.

As we previously reported, Kendall and Bad Bunny seemingly ended things in December of 2023. At that point, they had been dating for less than one year.

Though neither addressed the breakup directly with the public, reports described the breakup as amicable. The blame did not go to the supermodel or to the singer, but to their busy schedules.

There have been whispers of reconnections early this year. And, of course, competing rumors about Kendall and another ex, Devin Booker. Whatever the truth behind these claims, clearly Kendall and Bad Bunny are on pretty good terms.