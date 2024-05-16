Audrey Roloff Fans Think She’s Secretly Given Birth To Baby #4

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations are in order for Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff.

Maybe.

Possibly.

It’s not entirely clear at the moment.

The former Little People, Big World star announced in November that she was pregnant with her fourth child, doing so via a cute video with her immediate family that included the following caption:

“Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!! We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!”

Audrey and her husband then confirmed that the former is expecting a girl.

The spouses, who left the aforementioned TLC reality show in the summer of 2018, are already parents to three children: Ember, 6, Bode, 4, and Radley, 2.

But could they already be parents to a fourth?!?

Many Internet users are wondering if this could be the case due to an Instagram post uploaded by Amy Roloff several days ago.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Audrey’s mother-in-law shared a handful of photos with her kids, telling followers at the time:

Mother’s Day. It’s very special to me because I never thought I’d get to be a Mom. What a title to hold and I took it to heart. I’m a Mom to 4 amazing ‘kids’ and a grandma.

You can click through the post above, during which time you can check out the second photo in Amy’s carousel.

It features Amy standing in front of Jeremy and Audrey — and, notably to many observers, it does NOT seem to feature any sort of baby bump.

Could this simply be the result of an angle? Of the way Audrey is standing? Yes, absolutely.

But for real: there does not appear to be any sort of baby bump there.

Audrey, of course, is under no obligation to alert the public when she gives birth.

She hasn’t posted on her main Instagram page since making her pregnancy announcement in November, which implies that she does want some privacy these days.

However, in early May, the former TLC star revealed how she was preparing for the delivery of her fourth child.

Via her Instagram Story, Audrey alerted folks to a white birthing pool, which said in her and Jeremy’s living room.

“Finally tested blowing up the birth pool and it fits in the corner of our room perfectly!” she wrote by way of explanation. “Also loved this smaller pretty white version because it was pretty but also will fill faster.”

During their time on Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff showcased the early days of their parenting journey. (Image Credit: TLC)

Has Audrey used this item already to welcome her latest daughter?

We’ll likely find out fairly soon if so.

“I am so pumped to do the girl thing again and for Ember to have her sister she prayed so hard for,” said Audrey in January after revealing the gender of this child.

“I’ve always had a pretty strong intuition on the gender with each of my pregnancies and I can’t believe I’ve been right every time!”