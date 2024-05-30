‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Nick Pasqual Arrested For Attempted Murder 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nick Pasqual, a character actor known for bit roles on shows like How I Met Your Mother, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 29 with attempted murder.

The wild story involves an award-winning makeup artist and a fight at the border, as Nick is accused of attacking his girlfriend, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The details are gruesome, but thankfully, the victim has survived. Here’s what we know.

Nick Pasqual sharing a scene with Josh Radnor on ‘How I Met Your Mother’. (CBS/20th Century Fox Television)

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Nick Pasqual Allegedly Stabbed His Girlfriend

Nick Pasqual was arrested in Texas this while while attempting to flee the country into Mexico.

His reason? He’s being accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, more than 20 times, KTLA reports.

A press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office explains that Allie had recently filed a restraining order against Nick. Then, just before Memorial Day, Nick allegedly broke into her home around 4:30 a.m. and “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” per the release.

After stabbing her multiple times, Nick fled the scene, only to be detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The L.A. District Attorney’s office confirmed Nick was transported to Los Angeles County, where he was charged with with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and accused of “inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.”

Where You’ve Seen Nick Pasqual Before

While his name might not sound familiar, his face may, considering how many roles he’s played on popular TV shows.

One of his most memorable roles was a single episode part on How I Met Your Mother. Nick played one of Ted Mosby’s students, who shares a moment with him at the bar after class.

His other credits include roles in Rebel Moon, Poor Paul and, National Day Riff.

As for Allie Shehorn’s credits, she’s worked on big films like the new Mean Girls and Babylon, as well as the show Rebel Moon. It is unclear if that is how she and Nick met.

Allie Shehorn’s Condition

Before Nick’s eventual arrest on May 29, it was reported that she underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries, per a GoFundMe page created by her friends.

As of this reporting, she was in intensive care for several days, but as of Tuesday, May 28, she was released and taken to a different part of the hospital.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Allie!