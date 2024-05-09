Amy Winehouse’s last known photos have been making the rounds on social media this week.

And some fans are not happy about it.

The controversial images — which have been reposted by Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts big and small — were taken during the music icon’s final performance.

Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s life at Hyde Park on June 27, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Amy Winehouse’s Last Photos Reopen Old Wounds

The concert took place in Belgrade, Serbia in 2011, just five days before Amy’s tragic death at the age of 27.

Amy was struggling courageously against the eating disorder and substance abuse issues that would soon claim her life.

Unfortunately, she felt obligated to continue with her grueling performance schedule at a time when she should have been receiving help.

Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury music festival, in Pilton, Somerset, in south-west England, 22 June 2007. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amy slurred her words and forgot the lyrics to several songs during that last concert.

At one point, she reacted to jeers from the crowd by crying and hugging herself.

Needless to say, the photos and footage from Amy’s final performance are heartbreaking.

They’ve resurfaced due to a renewed interest in Amy’s tremendous talent and tragically short life.

That interest seems to have been sparked by the upcoming biopic, Back to Black.

Perhaps such a project was inevitable. But fans feel that Amy deserved a better tribute than this film, which is being derided as derivative and exploitative.

Back to Black: Why Is the Amy Winehouse Biopic Receiving Such Harsh Criticism?

Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The film doesn’t hit US theaters until May 17, but already critics have not been kind.

Worse, at least one close associate of Amy’s has blasted the film as an inaccurate representation of her life.

Her friend Tyler James stated flat out that Amy would not have appreciated the movie.

Although he conceded that she would have appreciated its sympathetic portrayal of Blake Fielder-Civil to whom she was briefly married.

Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s life at Hyde Park on June 27, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Amy would have been pleased for Blake [because of his sympathetic portrayal], but she wouldn’t have liked the film,” James recently told The Times of London.

“There is this sense of Amy being coherent even when taking drugs, but there was so much suffering.”

James added that the film “avoids the uncomfortable” and “focuses way too much on Blake.”

Amy Winehouse drinks a pint of lager as she watches The Libertines perform live at The Forum on August 25, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Needless to say, it sounds as though fans of Amy’s might not be thrilled with director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s take on the music icon’s short life.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.