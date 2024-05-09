Ncuti Gatwa Relationships: Who is the ‘Doctor Who’ Star Dating?

Fans would love to know more about Ncuti Gatwa and his relationships.

In 2023, Ncuti Gatwa became the first Black actor to portray Doctor Who‘s titular lead character.

The Scottish actor portrays the fifteenth incarnation of the Doctor. Following his on-screen debut, viewers have been getting to know Fifteen.

But one of the the actor himself? What of Gatwa’s real-life relationships?

Ncuti Gatwa attends the U.S. premiere of the new season of the Disney+ series â€œDoctor Whoâ€ at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

‘Doctor Who’ introduced Ncuti Gatwa in 2023

Ncuti Gatwa is the first Black actor and the fourth Scottish actor to portray the titular Doctor in Doctor Who.

The whimsical and consummately British series has spanned for many decades and enjoys a sprawling international audience. And the recasting of the Doctor is caked into the worldbuilding — as the character “regenerates” into a new appearance, often with new personal quirks, characteristics, and relationship dynamics.

In 2023, the series introduced Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor in an extremely well-received Christmas special. That’s a British thing. Gatwa’s iteration of the Doctor begins in earnest with Season 14 on May 11, 2024.

Prior to taking the Time Lord mantle for Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa was best known for his roles on Sex Education and for his smaller yet conspicuous role in Barbie.

Born in Rwanda in 1992, Gatwa and his family moved out of the country in 1994 for obvious, horrific reasons. He grew up in Scotland beginning at the age of two.

Despite appearing on television for years, much of Gatwa’s personal life has remained, well, personal. But not everything is under wraps.

Ncuti Gatwa is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

What of Ncuti Gatwa’s relationships?

According to Elle Australia, Gatwa previously dated one Jessica Hardwick.

There was once a photo of the two of them on Gatwa’s Instagram profile.

However, that was in 2018. The pic no longer appears on his page.

Ncuti Gatwa attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

During his time on Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa spoke to The Guardian about his preference for keeping his personal life out of the public eye. He was, at the time, extremely new to the spotlight.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it,” Gatwa explained. “There was a particularly tricky time recently when I had just lost a friend.”

He recalled: “Obviously bereavement is tough but life goes on, you’re out and about in your normal day, and your brain isn’t in the best place. And people still want that selfie and they don’t know.”

Ncuti Gatwa attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023 at The Old Sessions House on September 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘It gets tricky trying to handle your personal and your public life’

Ncuti Gatwa emphasized: “You can’t put that on them.”

He then summarized: “It gets tricky trying to handle your personal and your public life.”

Many longtime celebrities and even nepo babies — who grew up with fame as a family legacy — face this same struggle. There’s no one right way to balance privacy and publicity.

Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa portrayed Eric, who found himself in a love triangle between Adam and Rahim.

Gatwa has praised how the show has Eric’s West African family as accepting and open with their son, rather than playing into racist and homophobic stereotypes.

In other words, Ncuti Gatwa is much more eager to discuss the sexuality and relationships of his characters than he is to discuss his own dating life. He is, after all, an actor — not a reality TV personality.