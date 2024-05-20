Eminem’s daughter got hitched this weekend and he was on hand, in a tux and all, to celebrate.

The rapper’s second oldest kid, Hailie Jade Scott, married her fiancé Evan McClintock Saturday in Battle Creek, MI.

Photos of the affair not only show Hailie Jade looking exquisite in her gown, but how happy she was on the day.

Not just to be married, but to dance in the arms of her father!

Eminem, 50 Cent, honoree Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Eminem Dances With Daughter At Her Wedding In Precious Photos

Rocking black shades along with his black tuxedo, Eminem can be seen with his daughter at the wedding venue, Greencrest Manor, alongside her new husband, Evan.

The photos, published exclusively by TMZ, show the trio taking a family portrait outside the venue. Later, Em is seen leading his girl in the traditional father-daughter dance in front of all of their family and friends.

Hailie smiles brightly as Slim Shady twirled her around the floor. Apparently, he had his whole crew with him. . 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were among the also guests.

Haile and Evan got engaged last February. While the wedding turnaround might seem fast, given that they’ve been dating since 2016, we can see why they would want to get married life started!

“Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie wrote on Instagram after posting a few shots of her own from the big day!

⁣“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Very sweet! Here’s to the happy, young couple!