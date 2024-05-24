Kate Middleton should be prioritizing her health these days, but one insider says the Princess of Wales is feeling “pressure” to get back to work.

After months of speculation regarding Kate’s disappearance from public life, the mother of three made a shocking announcement in March.

The world was stunned to learn that Kate was battling cancer and would be taking an indefinite hiatus from her royal duties.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Park on September 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The good news is that Kate’s treatment appears to be going as planned.

The bad news is that Kate is reportedly feeling that by taking time to recover, she’s disappointing both her family and her country.

Kate Middleton Feels ‘Pressure’ to Get Back to Work, Source Claims

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A source close to the situation tells Life & Style that Kate is putting intense pressure on herself to return to her royal duties.

“While no one is push­ing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feel­ing a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” says the insider.

“She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her respon­sibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There were initial hopes that Kate would be able to return to the spotlight in time for Easter. But the timeline was adjusted for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear.

Kate Draws Inspiration From Her Late Grandmother-In-Law’s Work Ethic

Kate was quite close with the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose work ethic was the stuff of legend.

That might be one reason that she’s in a hurry “to get back into the swing of things,” says the source.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But Kate is also a follower of the late queen’s “never complain, never explain” policy. And that means she probably won’t be offering many updates on her condition.

“She doesn’t want the world to see her like this. And she doesn’t want to delay getting back to work as a royal even more, either,” says the insider.

Specifics about Kate’s condition have been hard to come by, but the source says that Kate is undergoing treatment and devoting her time and energy to her kids.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The princess is still undergoing treatment, which is exhausting,” the insider explains.

“Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte, and Louis all her attention,” adds the source. “But she’s struggling with trying to do it all.”

We wish Kate all the best as she continues on her road to recovery.