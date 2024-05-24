Kate Middleton should be prioritizing her health these days, but one insider says the Princess of Wales is feeling “pressure” to get back to work.
After months of speculation regarding Kate’s disappearance from public life, the mother of three made a shocking announcement in March.
The world was stunned to learn that Kate was battling cancer and would be taking an indefinite hiatus from her royal duties.
The good news is that Kate’s treatment appears to be going as planned.
The bad news is that Kate is reportedly feeling that by taking time to recover, she’s disappointing both her family and her country.
Kate Middleton Feels ‘Pressure’ to Get Back to Work, Source Claims
A source close to the situation tells Life & Style that Kate is putting intense pressure on herself to return to her royal duties.
“While no one is pushing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feeling a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” says the insider.
“She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate.”
There were initial hopes that Kate would be able to return to the spotlight in time for Easter. But the timeline was adjusted for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear.
Kate Draws Inspiration From Her Late Grandmother-In-Law’s Work Ethic
Kate was quite close with the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose work ethic was the stuff of legend.
That might be one reason that she’s in a hurry “to get back into the swing of things,” says the source.
But Kate is also a follower of the late queen’s “never complain, never explain” policy. And that means she probably won’t be offering many updates on her condition.
“She doesn’t want the world to see her like this. And she doesn’t want to delay getting back to work as a royal even more, either,” says the insider.
Specifics about Kate’s condition have been hard to come by, but the source says that Kate is undergoing treatment and devoting her time and energy to her kids.
“The princess is still undergoing treatment, which is exhausting,” the insider explains.
“Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte, and Louis all her attention,” adds the source. “But she’s struggling with trying to do it all.”
We wish Kate all the best as she continues on her road to recovery.