Kate Gosselin Shares VERY Rare Photo of Kids, Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Kate Gosselin just shocked the world.

No, she didn’t make up with her ex-husband; and, no, she didn’t take any responsibility as a poor and/or selfish parents who has made many mistakes over the past many years.

Instead… Gosselin gave us an intimate glimpse at four of her kids!

Kate Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The polarizing reality star shared a rare photo of four of her sextuplets via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, marking their 20th birthdays by doing so.

“No more teenagers in this house!” the 49-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot of children Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, addling along with these words:

“Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE”

As you can see below, the kids are hanging out in front of a birthday cake with two numbered candles marking this milestone occasion.

Moreover, the chocolate-frosted cake is decorated with peppers and a pickle.

Gosselin, of course, has two other kids who also turned 20 over the weekend.

Their names are Hannah and Collin, but they’ve been living with Jon Gosselin for quite a long time now.

The former spouses (who became household names back when they were married and co-stars on the TLC reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8) certainly don’t talk… and rarely say nice things about each other in general.

Back in 2016, Collin was sent (by Kate) to live at Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Pennsylvania.

He has since accused his mother of emotional and physical abuse.

Kate Gosselin of the television show “Kate Plus Date speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin has said of Kate in reference to being institutionalized. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

In response to the aforementioned accusations, meanwhile, Kate has fired back at both Collin and Jon, trashing them as liars.

“I’ve kept quiet for a LONG time but I’m tired of Collin and Jon controlling what has become my narrative — and it’s ALL false,” she wrote in July 2023, for example.

“Time to take back my own story!”

Kate Gosselin promotes the new book “Love Is In The Mix: Making Meals Into Memories With Family-Friendly Recipes, Tips And Traditions” at Barnes & Noble Staten Island on September 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Kate Gosselin also issued a lengthy statement last summer on Instagram that referred to Collin as troubled and violent.

She said he has “received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” has had many “attacks/outbursts,” one of which involved a “weapon,” and:

“His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”

Kate concluded by stating “this is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time.”

Kate Gosselin poses for a photo on SiriusXM’s “Broadminded” radio show at SiriusXM Studio on March 2, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Jon — who has custody at this point of Collin and Hannah — also paid tribute to the sextuplets in an Instagram Live session this weekend.

“I can’t believe they’re 20 either,” he responded to fan. “I wished all my kids happy birthday publicly.”

Hannah, for her part, shared new images of herself on social media on her and her siblings’ birthday.

“Made you look, twice,” she wrote on Instagram. #20thbirthday.”