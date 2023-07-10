Collin Gosselin Trashes Infamous Mother, Says Kate Took “Her Anger” Out on Him

Collin Gosselin has once again sat down for an interview.

And Collin Gosselin has once again used this opportunity to slam his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin.

The 19-year old will be featured on VICE TV’s upcoming series, Dark Side of the 2000s, and the outlet released an excerpt late last week of its conversation with the former reality star.

As part of this Q&A, Collin set his sights on Kate, delving into the history that has led to their fractured relationship.

Collin Gosselin posted this photo on his personal Instagram page in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things.

“I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Gosselin told VICE TV.

“And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there.

“So, she chose me.”

(TLC)

Collin and his family rose to fame way back in the day on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon Gosselin and Kate then split in 2010, and Collin was eventually sent off by his mother to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute — for reasons she has never fully explained.

The teenager then penned a heartfelt letter to his dad, who filed for temporary custody of both Collin and his sister, Hannah.

Both have been living with their dad since 2018; and neither has any real contact at this point with their mom.

Collin and Jon Gosselin pose for a selfie. (Instagram)

In his interview with VICE TV, Collin said of his past:

“I’m not going to say I was a perfect child. But I’d say my misbehaving was no different than from my siblings.”

In late 2022, he also touched on this very challenging period, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“After being [to the aforementioned facility], I didn’t have a relationship with her.

“Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

Jon Gosselin poses here with kids Hannah and Collin. They’re the only children who seem to like him. (Instagram)

Collin went on to say a few months ago that Kate tore his family apart.

Hannah, for her part, also talked to VICE about her and Collin’s childhood.

“He would be separated from us,” she said. “Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.

“I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

So very weird and concerning, huh?

(Instagram)

Last month, Collin, Hannah and their other four sextuplet siblings graduated high school.

Both of their parents attended their ceremony, although we heard that Kate basically snubbed Collin.

Collin later revealed his plans for the future, saying he’s enlisting in the military.

“Next stop Parris Island,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to the site of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

“And soon after I will be studying Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in college! Can’t wait!!!”