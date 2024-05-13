Olivia Munn is taking all of the smart, difficult steps to reduce her cancer risk.

In March, Olivia Munn disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis.

At the time, she underwent a double mastectomy to halt the spread of her very aggressive form of cancer.

That was not all. The actress has since undergone another life-altering surgery, and with very good reason.

Olivia Munn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Olivia Munn took surgical steps to combat her cancer

In March, Olivia Munn opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

Now, Olivia Munn has opened up to Vogue in a detailed profile, one that came out on Sunday, May 12.

The actress underwent a full hysterectomy in April. This was, she explained, “the best” decision to halt her body’s production of estrogen — and thus, to save her life.

During her Vogue profile, Olivia Munn detailed her surgery and why it was the best way of preventing her cancer from returning.

“I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy,” Munn shared.

She explained: “I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.”

Olivia Munn attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Olivia Munn undergo a full hysterectomy?

This was, Munn explained, the best route to end her body’s production of estrogen.

Luminal B breast cancer thrives on estrogen. Her body was naturally producing it and would continue to produce the hormone for years, which would have meant years of this unnecessary risk.

“It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” Munn affirmed.

Olivia Munn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry,'” Olivia Munn shared.

“But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things,'” she admitted.

Munn added: “It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”

Olivia Munn has undergone five surgeries during her battle with cancer

She has undergone a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, and also a nipple delay.

(A nipple delay is a surgery to essentially allow the nipple to form new connections with breast tissue)

Prior to her hysterectomy, Munn was taking Lupron to suppress her body’s estrogen production. But the side effects were miserable — miserable enough that major surgery was the preferable solution.

Olivia Munn arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion,” Olivia Munn explained. Taking the hormone suppressor had essentially kept her bedridden.

“I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed,” she described.

“If you asked Malcolm, ‘Where does daddy work?’ He’d run to his desk, and if you asked him, ‘Where does mommy work?’ He’d point to my bed,” Munn said of her son with John Mulaney. “It was so sweet. But at the same time, it was breaking my heart because this is his image of me.”

Olivia Munn froze her eggs for the third time ahead of this major surgery

“After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” Munn shared. Her previous egg harvests were when she was 33 and 39.

“John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she detailed.

Olivia Munn has expressed tremendous gratitude towards her family, her friends, and towards John Mulaney.