Jenelle Evans is moving on in her personal life.

But she may be moving backward in her professional life.

The former Teen Mom participant — who was fired by MTV back in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog, which led to a Child Protective Services investigation — just may appear again on this franchise.

So it now seems, that is.

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (GETTY)

Earlier this week, based on photos obtained by Page Six, Evans was spotted alongside current Teen Mom cast member Briana DeJesus, as the women were seen walking toward a car in the latter’s home state of Florida.

Might Evans just be leaning on a friend amid her split from Eason?

Yes, absolutely.

But it’s worth noting that DeJesus is in the process of filming Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which has prompted many to wonder whether cameras will capture this reunion and whether Evans will be featured again at some point on the program that made her quasi famous.

Briana DeJesus attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

In early March, Evans revealed her legal separation from Eason — with whom she shares daughter Ensley, 7 — in a TikTok post set to Lady Gaga’s 2013 track “Applause,” writing at the time:

“Can I get some appreciation? I filed for separation. New Chapter Unlocked”

Just this past Monday, meanwhile, Evans gathered items related to her marriage and set them on fire in her backyard.

“Bad energy be gone!,” she captioned the post.

Jenelle Evans in a screen grab from an episode of Teen Mom 2 before she got fired. (MTV)

In her legal documents requesting the aforementioned separation, Evans blasted Eason as a deadbeat dad and a drunk.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she says, for example, later bringing up the incident that caused the couple to lost custody of its kids for about a month:

“In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child.”

Elsewhere in this filing, Evans references the current felony charge hanging over her spouse, which is the result of an alleged assault of her teenage son, Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle wrote, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 2022, through the help of DeJeus, Evans did make a cameo on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Evans attended her friend’s’ “I Won” party to celebrate a legal victory over series alum Kailyn Lowry after Lowry had filed a lawsuit against Dejesus for defamation… and then a judge dismissed it in May of that year.

“I won, and I had to celebrate, and Jenelle came,” DeJesus told Page Six back then of bringing Evans back into the Teen Mom mix.

“And I feel like it was great.”