As you may have heard about, Rob Marciano has been fired.

The meteorologist, who was hired back by ABC back in 2014, was let go by executives this week after he had been temporarily banned last year from the Good Morning America set due to allegedly inappropriate behavior.

Even amid this punishment, however, Marciano continued to report on the weather from other locations.

It was an unusual situation, to say the least.

Without any public comment from producers or from Marciano, we don’t know the reason for his recent ousting — but we strongly assume it’s related to this past behavior and/or attitude.

Which, some believe, was related to his divorce from wife Eryn.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing,” the then-ABC employee said at the time, adding:

“My focus now is on my kids.”

According to various sources, Marciano developed an anger problem in the wake of this split.

According to Page Six, though, Marciano also developed a rivalry with fellow meteorologist Ginger Zee… which may have also contributed to his job loss.

Marciano joined Good Morning America in 2014 to take Zee’s weekend gig after Zee had been promoted to the daily GMA set to replace chief meteorologist Sam Champion — who had left at the time for the Weather Channel.

An insider now tells Page Six Marciano had a “hot temper” that caused problems on the program, while Zee was equally capable of being “nasty.”

“I think she brought out the worst in him. I’m not giving him a pass,” the source says.

Swetha Sharma, a former ABC employee, confirmed to People Magazine on Wednesday that no one who worked with Marciano at the network was “surprised” by his firing due to his aforementioned temper.

Conversely, an anonymous insider told People that all these criticisms of Marciano have been “vicious,” untrue and unfair, adding:

“[The] Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know.”

Try telling that to Ginger Zee, though, apparently.

“It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn’t work,” Page Six wrote on May 1.

Multiple individuals have told this outlet that Marciano and Zee frequently butted heads.

“She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha,” one media executive said, for example. “But they were much more peers in terms of experience, more than Ginger was with Sam.”

Zee has not issued any sort of statement about this report or about Marciano’s termination in general.

A source close to Zee spoke out in her defense to The New York, however, claiming Marciano had “behavioral” issues and stating for the record on this topic:

“Ginger is a collaborative, inclusive and hard-working leader who is well respected by her colleagues and has never had a complaint about her working style.”