Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting SNL with Taylor Swift bestie Sabrina Carpenter. That sounds so awkward.

If there’s one thing about Taylor Swift fans, it’s that they will sometimes carry a grudge longer than Taylor herself will.

One great example is the longstanding beef that Swifties have with Jake Gyllenhaal. He might not be Public Enemy #1, but many don’t view him as a “friend.”

You know who is Taylor’s friend? Sabrina Carpenter, who’s been touring with Taylor all over the world. And very soon, she’s going to be appearing on SNL alongside Gyllenhaal. Whoops?

Jake Gyllenhaal visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on March 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Sabrina Carpenter and Jake Gyllenhaal will headline ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 18

On May 11, Maya Rudolph will return to Saturday Night Live as a host.

The accompanying musical act (always a hit-or-miss category) will be Vampire Weekend.

The following week, on May 18, Jake Gyllenhaal will host. Sabrina Carpenter will be the musical performance. As an actress, she seems likely to appear in one or more skits, as music guests from the past have.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

This will be Jake Gyllenhaal’s third time hosting ‘SNL’

Previously, the actor hosted an episode in 2007. At that time, the musical guest was the Shins.

In 2022, he hosted the sketch comedy show again. This time, the musical guest was Camila Cabello.

Despite his decades of acting, Gyllenhaal has some exciting recent projects that make the hosting gig a sensible promotional choice.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the “Road House” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Recently, Jake Gyllenhaal starred in Road House for Amazon Prime. It was actually a remake of a 1989 Patrick Swayze film by the same name.

Additionally, Gyllenhaal appears in and executive produces Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+. That legal thriller premieres on June 12.

Whether fans know him for Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, or as an interesting take on Mysterio for Sony and the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’s one of the most recognizable actors across multiple age demographics.

On top of his more famous roles, Jake Gyllenhaal’s guest spots on Saturday Night Live have also been memorable.

This will be Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘SNL’ debut

Sabrina Carpenter first rose to fame through acting roles like Girl Meets World. However, she is now better known as a musician.

She recently dropped the single, Espresso. This was her first track on the Billboard Top 10.

Sabrina’s personal relationships have also garnered attention. She’s dating Eternals and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and is very good friends with Taylor Swift.

It will of course be interesting to see whether Saturday Night Live capitalizes upon the inherent awkwardness of one of Taylor’s besties hanging out with one of her exes.

Maybe they’ll be normal about it. But we can more or less guarantee that Taylor’s fans won’t.

Even if, as we said, Gyllenhaal isn’t public enemy #1. That title belongs to someone else — maybe Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy, or maybe Kim Kardashian or Kanye West. Take your pick.