Britney Spears has issued a statement in the wake of the latest confounding incident that involves the singer.

But it hasn’t exactly clarified any issues.

Early on Thursday morning, local authorities were called to the Chateau Marmont — a famous, posh hotel in Los Angeles — after Spears and boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into some sort of argument.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney was “clad in her underwear, clutching a pillow and appearing distressed” at the scene of whatever transpired.

Spears also had abrasions on her knees… may have been topless … and looked disheveled as she held the pillow to her chest.

TMZ, meanwhile, reports that a fellow hotel guest called the cops because a woman matching Britney’s description was harassing employees at the establishment.

The police did not issue any arrests or citation — but then paramedics were later called to the hotel because Spears apparently got injured in her fracas with Soliz.

She was not transported away, however.

It’s all very confusing and worrisome, especially in the wake of other bizarre behavior on Britney’s part over the past few weeks.

Hours after numerous outlets reported on this incident, Spears took to Instagram and tried to argue that everyone needs to chill out because she’s fine and nothing notable took place on Thursday.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!” wrote the artist, continuing as follows:

“Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???”

It seems worth adding here that there have been allegations of late that Spears is going broke by spending so much money on private planes and expensive vacations.

There’s increasing concern about her mental health.

And we’re not really sure if this message helped to quiet those concerns at all, as Spears went on:

“Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too. I need a new toothbrush right about now.”

Spears then added one post-script in which she wrote ‘I need an espresso” and then a second one that read:

Not sure why I feel the need to share this… I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitch… I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.

They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.

Spears then concluded, without further explanation:

I’m moving to Boston!

Spears was hospitalized way back in 2008 after a number of breakdowns.

She only just terminated the conservatorship under which her finances were controlled by her father in November 2021, which means she is now free to make her own monetary and life decisions.

We can only assume we’re speaking for all readers and people out there when we saw:

Let’s hope Britney Spears is making responsible ones.