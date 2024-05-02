Hailey and Justin Bieber seem to be doing damage control.

Whether it’s about public image or truly about their marriage is anyone’s guess.

In late April, Justin Bieber’s tearful selfie elicited concerns from fans. Especially since it comes on the heels of years of worries over his mental health and emotional well-being.

Now, he and Hailey are turning on the romantic charm in a public outing in Hawaii. And fans aren’t sure what to make of it all.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are on a romantic getaway

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been cozying up in Hawaii, no matter who sees.

We know this because social media users recognized the (extremely famous) married couple and, naturally, captured them on video as they walked along the beach and spent quality time together at an outdoor bar.

Despite the fame and wealth of the Biebers, it looks like a normal outing. In one video, Justin appears to be showing Hailey something on his phone.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber trying to reassure fans?

For years, and especially for the past several months, there have been numerous rumors and worries about the Biebers.

Many of these concerns have been about the state of their relationship. When someone’s father is asking fans to pray for a couple, it generally means that something is wrong.

Additionally (and relatedly), a lot of fans have expressed concern for Justin Bieber’s mental and emotional health. Despite his enormous success and wealth, he has not always had an easy life. And becoming as famous as he did at such an extremely young age certainly exact a toll upon him.

Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber uploaded crying selfies

In late April, the Biebs took to Instagram to share a look at his tearful face. Even his silly hat didn’t distract fans and followers from the stream of tears down his cheeks.

It’s possible, and some online commentators have pointed out, that this is a good thing. Crying is a healthy emotional release, and Justin posting photos of his own tears could signal to other men that they shouldn’t allow toxic masculinity to make them feel shame for experiencing human emotions.

However, Justin did not choose to reveal the context of his tears. Though the photos are getting some use as memes, they have primarily elicited concern from his followers. Is he okay?

1,136 days since Justin Bieber’s last album pic.twitter.com/FkzPLz7aE4 — ✨ (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) April 28, 2024

Both Justin and Hailey seemed to want to reassure fans

Hailey took to the comments of the post, writing “A pretty crier” to praise her husband.

We think that she meant this as a sincere compliment … but many believe that it could also be a signal that his tears are not cause for alarm.

Justin himself also posted a set of happier photos. These images show him having a great time at the beach.

Maybe things are getting better

Despite the rumors of the Bieber couple’s troubled marriage — and Hailey’s ineffective attempts to quash stories — they are spending time together and presenting a united front.

It’s possible that Justin’s tearful post holds some deeper meaning. But. most of the time, when a random celebrity shares a selfie, it’s because they felt like it.

While “more men should cry” might sound like thinly veiled dacryphilia, it’s also an astute observation about masculinity within our culture. Everyone, of any gender, has a right to emotion and healthy self-expression. Even the Biebs.