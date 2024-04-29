Justin Bieber has given fans a new reason to be VERY concerned about his well-being.

Over the past few months, the singer has seemed especially fragile and emotional, with Coachella attendees remarking just a few days ago how gaunt and disheveled Bieber looked to be on stage.

The surprise appearance at this music festival came amid rumors that Justin’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin is also in trouble.

In March, an insider claimed the spouses were on the verge of separating.

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This sort of chatter has died down of late, but that doesn’t mean Bieber is in an especially positive place.

Late last week, in a prime example of what we mean, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram in which one tear was dripping down his cheek.

The 30-year-old artist did not provide any additional context about his emotional moment, but also shared a number of performance photos via this same online carousel… including a couple of him on stage and a blurry pic of what seemed like marijuana.

“A pretty crier,” Hailey wrote on Sunday in response to the most stark and shocking picture.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

To reiterate, we don’t know why Justin was crying. And we’re glad to see he has the support of his wife.

“Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have,” a source told Entertainment Tonight a short time ago.

“They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future.

“They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Again, we’re so glad to hear that.

The truth behind Bieber’s state of mind these days may have a lot more to do with a certain medical condition than anything in his romantic life.

In June 2022, Justin told folks that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the patient’s ears.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said back then. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking.

“I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We can only imagine the physical and emotional pain this has caused Justin for two years.

Thankfully, Hailey has made it clear she isn’t leaving his side.

“Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story in March.

“Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. sorry to spoil it.”