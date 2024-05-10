Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley: It’s Over After 9 Years of Marriage!

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley have reached the end of their romantic line.

Late on Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the British businessman confirmed via Instagram that they were pulling the plug on their marriage of nine years.

They did so with a joint statement.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley arrive for the iGo.live Launch Event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the estranged spouses wrote on social media.

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

The reality stars walked down the aisle in 2015.

They are parents to daughter named Phoenix and a son named Jagger.

News of the couple’s separation comes about eight months after Dorit and PK denied there were issues in their relationship, releasing a statement to People Magazine in October 2023 that said this:

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so.

“Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — which was just renewed this week by Bravo — Dorit grappled with PTSD following a home invasion, along with her husband’s apparent lack of understanding of what she was going through as a result of this trauma.

After confessing to the aforementioned “challenging years” back in October, Kemsley was asked by host Andy Cohen what transpired on the show’s reunion.

“After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse and him and I were probably at an all time bad,” she told the producer, even saying back then that PK stayed at a hotel for a period of time.

“We were struggling and we were working through things.”

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Concluded Kemsley on this personal topic back then:

“PK was drinking a lot and he’s a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much, so he gave up drinking.

“That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be.”

Alas, this is no longer the case for Dorit and PK. We wish them both all the best as they move forward.