Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be pregnant — if her husband’s cryptic messages are being deciphered correctly!

Yes, there is a mystery a foot, with the question being if Gypsy Rose, who just finished serving seven years for the 2015 murder of her mother, is pregnant 3 months after her release.

It’s one way to celebrate your freedom!

Let’s look at the evidence!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant: A Growing ‘Little Family’

If her husband is to be believed, little time was wasted for the young couple to start a family.

Her man, Ryan Scott Anderson posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday, that has fans convinced she’s pregnant.

In the photo, Ryan’s arm is wrapped around what appears to be Gypsy’s belly as they lie in bed. He tags her in the caption, so it’s pretty safe bet, but what he writes before that is even more telling.

“Me and my little family cuddling together” it reads. Telling!

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the 2015 murder of her mother. Three months would be more than enough time to conceive.

While neither of them have confirmed the happy news, if they are expecting, we don’t think it will take long for them to confirm!

The happy couple. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Marriage

Having a baby is a usual next steps for newlyweds who want it. Then again, nothing about Gypsy Rose’s marriage is normal.

The pair first connected in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, after he wrote her a letter in prison. It took a year for them to finally meet in person, but from there, they claim it was instant love.

They got married while Blanchard was in prison, obtaining a marriage license in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 27, 2022.

A month later, on July 21, 2022, the two tied the knot in a small prison ceremony with no guests.