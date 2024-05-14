Gayle King is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

In 2023, American icon and notorious GMILF Martha Stewart graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 82.

Legendary journalist Gayle King is 69 (nice) years old.

And now, it’s her turn to thirst trap Sports Illustrated readers.

Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Beloved journalist Gayle King was among four women whom Sports Illustrated selected to appear on the cover of an upcoming Sports Illustrated issue.

The 69-year-old CBS New anchor stands out from the others in two ways.

Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, and Kate Upton are the other three. All three are experienced models. And all three are Millennials, with Teigen being the eldest at 38 … meaning that King was Kate Upton’s age when Teigen was born.

Let’s be clear, King absolutely belongs on this Sports Illustrated cover.

She always looks beautiful. As a news anchor, her sense of style is arguably a key part of her job.

But in these photos, as you can see, she looks jaw-droppingly hot in her various bathing suits.

However, she has also chosen tasteful and even age-appropriate swimwear in which to model, accented with jewelry.

In other words, these aren’t standard pinups. In 2024, there are swimsuit pinups of most ages and all genders.

King has transformed herself into a posing, smiling work of art. She just also happens to be flaunting her radiant skin and her fantastic figure in the process.

Gayle King attends MoMA’s 2024 Black Arts Council Benefit at the Museum of Modern Art on April 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model means pretty much infinite bragging rights. Especially as part of an all-star ensemble like Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, and Kate Upton.

However, the famous news anchor has been downright modest about it. During CBS Mornings on Tuesday, May 14, she admitted that she felt stunned and unworthy when the magazine offered her the role.

Fortunately, no one else sees it that way. Her fellow anchors quickly emphasized that her inclusion is not only positive in a society that punishes women for turning 25 (it’s not just Leonardo DiCaprio, folks), but that she’s more than hot enough to hold her own.

On May 17, when the Sports Illustrated issue goes public, the world can see that for themselves. Hopefully, Gayle King will see that, too.