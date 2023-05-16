Martha Stewart STUNS in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: I Threw Modesty Out the Window!

Martha Stewart is a legend on several fronts. She’s a businesswoman, a writer, a TV personality, and more. She’s the OG influencer.
Most Millennials didn’t grow up assuming that she was the namesake of Martha’s Vineyard for nothing.
Now, she is embarking upon a new frontier: swimsuit modeling.
In fact, she is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s iconic Swimsuit Edition.
Martha, Martha, Martha.
The 81-year-old American icon is now a swimsuit model, wearing a white Eres one-piece swimsuit and serving up an artisanal platter of cleavage.
She is one of four cover models this year. The others are Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.
Martha Stewart spoke to People about her swimsuit edition debut.
She says that this cover gig was “once in a lifetime.” For many models, it is.
The lifestyle mogul also joked that the timing is a bit curious, quipping that “it should have been 30 years ago.”
“That would have been great,” Martha commented.
“It was not a goal I set for myself,” she then admitted.
“But once asked,” Martha continued, “I thought to myself, let’s do it!”
This particular swimsuit edition will be public on May 18.
Obviously, this means a lot to Martha. She is 81 years old.
“It’s important to stand up to challenges, whether they’re beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges,” she expressed.
“To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun!” Martha then shared.
“And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish,” she added.
That is certainly true. And gracing one of this year’s covers puts her in a rarefied circle of other famous hotties.
In addition to sharing her beauty routine before the photoshoot — no alcohol for months, numerous facials, and a light spray tan — she also discussed the suit itself.
“I tried on all the bathing suits and outfits the night before the shoot, and there were so many things to try on,” she admitted.
Martha noted: “You have to throw modesty out the window because they’re prodding you and pulling and straightening — so I had to grin and bear it.”