Martha Stewart STUNS in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: I Threw Modesty Out the Window!

Martha Stewart is a legend on several fronts. She’s a businesswoman, a writer, a TV personality, and more. She’s the OG influencer.

Most Millennials didn’t grow up assuming that she was the namesake of Martha’s Vineyard for nothing.

Now, she is embarking upon a new frontier: swimsuit modeling.

In fact, she is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s iconic Swimsuit Edition.

Martha Stewart is wearing a swimsuit by Eres and Cicada earrings on this May 2023 Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. (Credit: Sports Illustrated)

Martha, Martha, Martha.

The 81-year-old American icon is now a swimsuit model, wearing a white Eres one-piece swimsuit and serving up an artisanal platter of cleavage.

She is one of four cover models this year. The others are Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

On Today, Martha Stewart not only appeared as a guest, but stood by for the unveiling of her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. (Image Credit: TODAY/NBC)

Martha Stewart spoke to People about her swimsuit edition debut.

She says that this cover gig was “once in a lifetime.” For many models, it is.

The lifestyle mogul also joked that the timing is a bit curious, quipping that “it should have been 30 years ago.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Martha Stewart attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

“That would have been great,” Martha commented.

“It was not a goal I set for myself,” she then admitted.

“But once asked,” Martha continued, “I thought to myself, let’s do it!”

This particular swimsuit edition will be public on May 18.

Obviously, this means a lot to Martha. She is 81 years old.

“It’s important to stand up to challenges, whether they’re beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges,” she expressed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Martha Stewart attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

“To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun!” Martha then shared.

“And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish,” she added.

That is certainly true. And gracing one of this year’s covers puts her in a rarefied circle of other famous hotties.

Martha Stewart attends Tiffany & Co reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark in New York City on April 27, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to sharing her beauty routine before the photoshoot — no alcohol for months, numerous facials, and a light spray tan — she also discussed the suit itself.

“I tried on all the bathing suits and outfits the night before the shoot, and there were so many things to try on,” she admitted.

Martha noted: “You have to throw modesty out the window because they’re prodding you and pulling and straightening — so I had to grin and bear it.”