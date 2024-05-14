Lori Beth Denberg is the latest former Nickelodeon star to accuse Dan Schneider of sexual misconduct.

Schneider — who produced a slew of hits for the kids’ network between 1994 and 2019 — was the subject of the recent docuseries Quiet on Set.

The film featured testimony from several former child stars who accused Schneider of all manner of harassment and abuse.

Writer/producer Dan Schneider speaks at Nickelodeon’s exclusive premiere for the upcoming primetime TV event of the summer. “iParty with Victorious,” Saturday, June 4, 2011. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Now, Denberg is accusing Schneider of preying on her and abusing his power as her employer.

Lori Beth Denberg Says Dan Schneider Showed Her Sexually Explicit Videos When She Was Still In Her Teens

Denberg was only 17 when she landed a role on the Schneider-produced sketch show All That.

Lori Beth Denberg attends The Splat: All That Reunion At New York Comic-Con on October 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

She says that she developed a friendship with Schneider, who was a decade her senior.

But the relationship turned sexual when she was 19, and Schneider began subjecting her to explicit material and making unwanted advances.

In an interview with Business Insider, Denberg revealed that Schneider formed the habit of showing her pornography in the workplace.

Lori Beth Denberg speaks at The Splat: All That Reunion At New York Comic-Con on October 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

“I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me,” Denberg told the outlet.

She noted that she was not Schneider’s only victim — far from it, in fact.

Denberg says that Schneider seemed to enjoy testing his limits and playing a game of “how far can I push this person?”

Lori Beth Denberg attends the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s “Reboot” at Fox Studio Lot on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Denberg Says Schneider’s Abuse Rapidly Escalated

Denberg says the situation escalated when she was at Schneider’s home watching Jeopardy! one night.

After offering her a massage as a reward for getting the most answers right, he groped her and put his mouth on her breasts.

She says that she was afraid to speak out against Schneider’s behavior, as she felt he might retaliate by cutting her out of the show or humiliating her on set.

“I couldn’t have been more green,” Denberg said. “I couldn’t have been more vulnerable.”

Dan Schneider arrives at Nickelodeon’s exclusive premiere for the upcoming primetime TV event of the summer. “iParty with Victorious,” Saturday, June 4, 2011 at The Lot in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Dan Schneider Responds to Lori Beth Denberg’s Allegations

Schneider has already fired back and insisted that Denberg’s accusations are “wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false.”

“As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader,” Schneider said in a statement to Business Insider.

“If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.