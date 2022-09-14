Leonardo DiCaprio Moving to “Next Level” with Geriatric Girlfriend Gigi Hadid

At this point, Leonardo DiCaprio’s refusal to date anyone over the age of 25 is the stuff of legend.

Not the good kind of legend. More like a story of a vaguely unsettling cryptid that doesn’t hurt anyone, but something isn’t right nonetheless.

But … what’s this that we’re hearing about Gigi Hadid and Leo? She’s 27, so it has to be just a rumor, right?

Apparently not. And this geriatric romance (by his standards) is getting more serious.

Gigi Hadid may be old enough to rent a car, but apparently, that’s not a deterrent this time.

Page Six reports that the pair, who were reportedly “just hanging out” before, are getting more serious.

Specifically, their romance has entered a more intimate phase.

However, insiders close to the couple say that they are “taking it slow.”

For months, sources have shared that Leo and Gigi have been spending time together.

They have a shared group of friends. Now, however, they have begun going out together.

That means that they are going on actual dates.

A source shared that they have historically been “mostly hanging out with groups.”

“And,” the insider then added, “solo a handful of times.”

There may be a reason behind this slow and methodical pace.

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships,” they source characterized

The insider added: “He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Even so, on Saturday night, eyewitnesses spied the pare at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol’s exclusive party.

Some time last week, the two reportedly went out and about as a twosome.

The source detailed that they are still “getting to know each other.”

They have, of course, met before. It happens sometimes when you’re famous and work in the entertainment industry.

But crossing paths in the past while partying alongside Kardashians isn’t the same as dating, or even hanging out.

They have moved beyond rubbing elbows and into budding relationship territory, reports make clear.

We make jokes at Leonardo DiCaprio’s expense … but only because he deserves it.

There is nothing illegal about dating an adult women under the age of 25. But when you seem to only date women who are barely into adulthood, it’s weird. It’s even a little creepy.

We hope that Leo is doing whatever with Gigi because she’s a knockout and a good person. And not, you know, to try to disprove his critics or kill a meme.