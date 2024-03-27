Is Diddy on the run for fear of being arrested by federal agents?

It’s a question that’s generating a whole lot of discussion on social media today.

A few weeks ago, the idea would have seemed absurd — but now, there’s real reason to believe that the hip hop legend may have considered fleeing the US amid mounting legal woes.

On Monday, federal agents raided two homes owned by Diddy — a mansion in Los Angeles, and another in Miami.

Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The raids are believed to be connected to a barrage of recent sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

Shortly after news of the raids went public, the 54-year-old music mogul was spotted by TMZ cameras. He appeared to be nervously pacing outside the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Page Six noted that Diddy was outside of the airport’s customs office at the time of the sighting.

Diddy on the Run: What Do We Know?

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.

News of Diddy acting anxious at the airport came amid reports that his private jet had been tracked flying to Antigua.

Many jumped to the conclusion that the alleged sex offender had fled the country, but it appears that Diddy was grounded before he had the chance to take off.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Diddy and his entourage were intercepted by federal agents at that same executive airport in Miami.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

An associate of the rapper, 25-year-old Brendan Paul, was taken into custody at the scene.

Paul, a former Syracuse University basketball player, reportedly had marijuana and cocaine in his travel bag a the time of his arrest.

He was later released on bail.

Diddy accepts the Global Icon Award onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

A former associate of Diddy’s who accused him of sexual assault alleged in his lawsuit that Paul works as a “mule,” providing drugs and firearms for the mogul.

More on that later.

Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that Diddy had fled to Antigua aboard his private jet.

But according to a report from People, the embattled mogul has been in the US this entire time.

The outlet claims that Diddy was not aboard the plane when it landed in Antigua, and he remained in the United States, in accordance with travel restrictions laid out by investigators.

Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

People also published a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, confirming that two of Diddy’s properties had been raided.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to People.

“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.

R&B singer Cassie is one of Diddy’s accusers, and her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, recently spoke out in favor of yesterday’s raids.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” Wigdor told People in a statement.

What’s Next For Diddy?

Diddy might have decided not to flee the country, but that doesn’t mean that he feels confident about his ability to overcome this round of disturbing allegations.

Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

In addition to the suit followed by Cassie and an accuser who chose to remain anonymous, Diddy is being sued by Rodney Jones, a former employee who’s accusing the mogul of sexual assault.

Speaking through his lawyers, Diddy has denied the allegations, but he has otherwise remained silent on this matter.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.