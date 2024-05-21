Britney Spears’ still dating a criminal and reportedly is suffering a breakdown.

New reports are coming in daily, suggesting that the pop princess is spiraling back to her early 00’s, pre-conservatorship behavior and that those close to her is concerned.

But Britney says she just fine and that haters are just going to, well, hate.

So, what’s the truth? Is this new man in her life a problem? Is Britney suffering again? And is reinstating her conservatorship the right course of action.

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019.. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images))

Britney Spears’s Boyfriend: Is She Still Dating Paul Richard Soliz?

Following her split with ex-husband Sam Asghari, fans were excited to see Britney embrace her singledom.

But no sooner was she a single lady than there were reports that she was hooking up with someone new.

For weeks, there were conflicting reports alleging that Britney was dating a somewhat random man who had a string of criminal offenses behind him.

In February, on Instagram, Britney appeared to be counter rumors that she was dating Paul Richard Soliz.

After post another (bizarrely controversial) Britney Spears dancing video, she wrote a caption that signaled she was on her own.

Alongside a string of emojis, Britney wrote: “Beautiful Sunday Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome !!!”

However, it became clear soon after that, despite what she said, she was still very much involved with him.

In February of 2024, Britney Spears posted to her Instagram caption about being “single.” She was, one assumes, quashing relationship rumors. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Paul Richard Soliz: Britney’s Controversial New Man Is A Criminal

Us Weekly was the first to report, just days before Britney’s post that she was in fact still dating Soliz. Britney’s love life has always been a topic of conversation, but her hookup with Soliz immediately worried people.

Why is the alleged relationship controversial? Well, Soliz worked as Britney’s housekeeper; he reportedly would “clean toilets, mop floors, and pick up trash.”

Soliz is also a convicted felon.

According to arrest records, Soliz has been charged for multiple misdemeanors, including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license. In December 2020, Soliz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition

While we can all understand that very good people can break laws and very bad people can operate within the law, it does raise both eyebrows and questions.

Also, it’s worth noting that Britney has a whole song about being “in love with a criminal.” Which … seems a little on the nose, especially for a song that’s a dozen years old, but it’s interesting that art is imitating life.

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Britney Spears Huge Fight With BF At Hotel: The Start Of A Breakdown?

If there was any doubt that Britney was still involved with Soliz, they were dashed three months later.

Britney and her boyfriend were involved in a fight at Chateau Marmont in early May 2024 that not only saw the two of them together, but also became the catalyst for increased concerns about the pop princess.

The pair had two run-ins with the law that night. The first, while partying and drinking in the hotel lobby, the police were called over accusations that Britney was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.

The situation was deescalated and the couple returned to their hotel room. But several hours later, the police were called back, this time with paramedics in tow.

The couple reportedly got into a fight that turned physical, with Britney’s leg getting cut. Photos from the seen saw the singer leaving the hotel covered in a sheet and pillow, wearing nothing but tiny shorts underneath. She even cam out barefoot.

While the incident confirmed the continued role Soliz played in her life, it also sent up red flags about how Britney is doing years after the end of her conservatorship.

Britney’s Breakdown: Put Her Back On Conservatorship Or She’ll Die!



According to a TMZ insider, there’s a growing feeling that Soliz is exploiting Britney. Following the hotel incident, it was reported that “thousands” of dollars had been paid to the Chateau to pay for the damages.

But was that move made by Britney or Soliz? This insider believes that Soliz has seized control of Britney’s life and finances.

Is this started to feel like the Adnan Ghalib era to anyone else?

Apparently not to Britney, who continually posts on social media that she’s fine and that’s she’s being set up to “look bad”.

Is Britney In Danger?

So what’s the truth? Well, that’s hard to say at the moment. As it stands, fans are continually worried about her safety, given the state of things.

But it’s not just her relationship with a criminal that has them worried.

Britneyu faces “grave danger” as her mental health and alleged substance abuse issues worsen, multiple sources told TMZ.

These people who apparently know her insist she’s often not taking the meds that stabilize her. She had been diagnoses with biploar in 2008 but there have been conflicting reports on her condition as of late.

Yet, according to this report, she is allegedly back to drinking and using various, dangerous drugs. As someone who has substance abuse problems that have sent her to rehab multiple times, this is all very troubling.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But what makes it all worse is that it just seems like there is no one in her life that just wants to HELP Britney.

No one who just wants to see her well and healthy and whole. Everyone seems to want a piece of her, without giving anything back.

Here’s hoping she’s safe and whatever happens next, it’s what’s best for her.