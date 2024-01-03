Remember last year, when Abby Lee Miller admitted her lust for high school boys? That was rough.
Unfortunately, her bad takes have not slowed their roll. This time, she’s going after Britney Spears.
Picking an easy target, Miller is going after the Pop Princess’ dancing on social media. Also the clothes that she wears.
That’s not really a surprise. Britney’s dancing for fun, and Miller has always made dance look miserable.
Britney Spears faced years of manipulation, lost most of her adult life to a conservatorship, and has only recently begun reclaiming her life.
She posts selfies when she wants to, shares stream-of-consciousness captions, and of course posts dance videos.
Britney is one of the most talented performers on the planet. But right now, she’s just dancing around the house because she wants to.
In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, former Dance Moms villain Abby Lee Miller mocked Britney’s dancing.
Though she praised Britney has having once seemed “great, confident, and well taught” in dancing, she had more to say.
Miller expressed that Britney’s dances — the ones that she does in her house, for fun, and shares with fans — make her “cringe.”
She characterized that Britney used to “perform like J-Lo” while doing “athletic, real dancing.” Yes, that is accurate.
“‘Toxic’ I mean, any of those songs, even in her video […Baby One More Time] the iconic schoolgirl outfit, coming down the hallway with the lockers,” Miller praised.
“She was dancing and she could dance,” she recalled. Miller continued: “She was great. She was just great.”
Miller put Britney on blast, accusing that “She was away from her dance teacher too long.”
She continued: “That’s number one … dance is a constantly evolving art form.” True enough.
“So,” Miller reasoned, “you have to continually stay with the trends.”
It’s true that you have to “stay with the trends” if you a professional dancer.
Britney is just dancing in her house, on Instagram.
It’s unclear if Miller knows this, but you can actually dance however you want in your own home.
Abby Lee Miller: Fashion Police
Miller also raised a stink over Britney’s outfits. Again, this is the clothing that Britney’s wearing at her own home, including low-rise waistlines which were popular in the 2000s and are finally coming back into style.
Apparently, she “just wants [Spears] to pull her pants up.” What?
“The lower your pants are, the longer your body looks and the shorter your legs look,” Miller explained.
“You want to be head and neck and legs,” Miller stated about dancing aesthetics.
“So, she keeps pushing her pants down, making her body look longer and her legs shorter,” she complained.
Miller expressed: “And I’m like, ‘Pull your pants up and make your legs look longer.’”
“I cringe and I yell at her and then the whole world hates me, and then the world of Britney comes after me like I’m psycho. How dare I,” Miller complained.
It is probably not a surprise to anyone who has followed Dance Moms to hear that Abby Lee Miller doesn’t like to see someone just having fun while dancing.
She doesn’t only berate children. Miller also goes after adults.