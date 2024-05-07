Britney Spears is debunking rumors that she had some sort of breakdown.

In the wake of reports of Britney having a fight with her boyfriend, she was quick to call out “fake news” as tabloids speculated wildly about her well being.

There’s more to what she has to say than that, however.

Britney says that people are seeing her at her worst … because someone close to her is setting her up to look bad. It may sound paranoid, but this has happened to her many, many times.

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Britney Spears have some sort of ‘breakdown’ in early May?

With rumors circulating that Britney Spears suffered a “breakdown” at a Los Angeles hotel, she wants to clear the air.

As we previously shared, there were claims — reports to major entertainment news outlets — about some sort of incident at the Chateau Marmont.

Following an alleged disruption, paramedics paid the room a visit. And a photographer nabbed a photo of Britney looking less than her best.

Though Britney has had alleged hotel issues in the past, the initial rumors were that she’d had an altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

However, a furious Britney took to her Instagram at the time. She did this to show that she had an injury. But also to accuse her mother of leaking at least some aspects of what really happened.

“I know my mom was involved!!!” Britney announced in her caption. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!”

In early May of 2024, Britney Spears suggested that her mother might be “involved” in leaks and made-up stories about her personal life. She also thanked her attorney for helping her to get through a difficult time. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Britney Spears feels like someone close to her is setting her up (again)

“I was set up just like she did way back when !!!” Britney described. She is referring to when people close to her would leak her daily schedule and more to tabloids in the years leading up to her conservatorship.

“I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!!” Britney expressed. She then admitted: “I honestly don’t care I will say it!!!”

She also gave a shout-out to attorney Mathew Rosengart, writing: “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

“I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed!!!” Britney wrote on Monday, May 6. The post was clearly responding to rumors about her hotel “breakdown.”

She divulged: “Either way, some s–t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery. … Fingers crossed, hopefully not.”

Britney then reminded: “But I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there!!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot!!!”

On May 6 of 2024, Britney Spears wrote an Instagram caption to debunk claims about an alleged “breakdown,” citing her recent injury. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“No breakdown !!! I’m a grown ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!!” Britney then acknowledged.

“I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!!” she admitted.

Britney expressed: “I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!”