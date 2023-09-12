Paul Richard Soliz: I’m Dating Britney Spears, And She’s Awesome!

Britney Spears appears to be doing okay in the wake of her split from husband Sam Asghari.

According to whom?

According to the guy allegedly making love to Britney Spears these days.

On Monday evening, Paul Richard Soliz spoke to Us Weekly on his way out of a court hearing because he reportedly violated the terms of his probation.

This is a screen capture from a dancing video Britney Spears posted online in September 2023. (Instagram)

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” Soliz told this tabloid of the global superstar, adding of Spears:

“She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Soliz also said that his rumored girlfriend is “going great and that Asghari is a “great guy.”

Just positive reviews all around from Paul Richard Soliz.

Remember when Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were a happy couple? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on August 16.

In the weeks since, there’s been speculation that Britney cheated on her spouse with a staff member who mostly worked inside of her home.

As coincidence would have it, Soliz once worked as a housekeeper for the popular pop singer.

He was hired in 2022 to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash,” The Sun previously reported.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

Soliz has a criminal background that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm.

In an ongoing case, he was arrested in December 2020 for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

But Soliz wants the world to know that he’s a decent guy.

While he didn’t verify any romantic relationship with Britney in this discussion with Us Weekly, Soliz did say the following:

Britney Spears looks anything but happy in this screen capture from September 2023, huh? (YouTube)

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to Us Weekly.

“I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

Did he also sleep with Britney while she was a married woman, however?

“He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture,” an insider has claimed to Us, adding that Asghari learned about Spears’ alleged cheating via security camera footage.

Britney Spears looks glum in this photo that shows her at her home in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For her part, Britney has only issued one statement about her divorce.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” she said last month.

“But … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!

Continued the artist in this message:

“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” continued Spears in her message.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

Spears concluded this post by writing how she will be “as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!

“Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Said Asghari after his divorce filing:

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”