Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Real Housewives Accusations: “I Have No Regrets”

Andy Cohen has a lot to say about some ugly allegations.

The executive producer of all of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises, Cohen has been at the center of a number of recent controversies.

In February, for example, Brandi Glanville Brandi Glanville sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery… accusing Cohen of sexual harassment.

The document alleged that an “inebriated” Cohen sent Glanville a video message stating of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for a new feature, Cohen said he couldn’t go into detail regarding some of the claims that have been made public — for legal reasons.

But Leah McSweeney had sued Cohen and Bravo.

She has said that executives plied her with alcohol and forced her to drink, despite her struggles with substance abuse.

“What I’ll say about the alcohol is that we have so many sober people and people who have gotten sober on the show, like Countess Luann [de Lesseps],” Cohen said in this article.

“We have people who’ve never had a drink during the entire run of the show. Jill Zarin. Kandi Burris. Heather Dubrow will just have an occasional glass of champagne. So sure, there are people who drink.

“There are many people who never drink. We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set. That’s ridiculous. We’ve been very supportive of people’s sobriety.”

As you can see here, Cohen remained very defiant throughout this interview.

Cohen previously apologized to Glanville, but also said the video she referenced was “clearly” meant to be a joke, meant to be “in jest.”

The talk show host emphasized to The Hollywood Reporter that he has “no regrets about” how he has handled everything across the Real Housewives programs, stating how “proud” he is of the relationships he has fostered along the way.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve built and of everybody who’s been a part of it. I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints,” Cohen said.

“Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this.

“I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that.”

Finally, Cohen explained how the Real Housewives started way back in 2009… and a lot has changed since then.

“Producing a show about politically incorrect women in 2024 is different than producing a show about politically incorrect women in 2009,” Cohen told this publication.

“Sensitivities have changed over the years. Social media has a huge impact. There’s not a lot of room for nuance these days.

“We are living in an outrage culture now, and everyone has had to adapt to that.”