Theresa Nist Quotes Dr. Seuss, Responds to Gerry Turner Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Theresa Nist has broken her silence.

And also turned to one of our best-known writers for guidance.

A few days ago, Nist and Gerry Turner sat down with Good Morning America to drop a romantic bombshell:

They are getting a divorce… after just three months of marriage… after millions of viewers tuned in to witness their journey to engagement on The Golden Bachelor.

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner explained on the aforementioned program.

Turner, for those unaware, lives in Indiana… while Nist resides in New Jersey.

It sounds as if this distance played a major role in the couple’s break-up.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner also said on GMA, outlining why neither wanted to move.

Gerry Turner on his wedding day, which was filmed for ABC. (ABC)

Nist was present for this interview, acknowledging that the estranged spouses did look for homes together — it just didn’t work out.

Now, meanwhile, The Golden Bachelor champion has taken to Instagram in order to speak at greater length about this divorce.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings,” wrote Nist on this platform.

“It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so.”

Nist also recognized the critics, too, as plenty of fans are aghast and angry over the feeling of being duped; of feeling as if they invested so much into Theresa and Gerry… only for the pair to barely give their relationship a chance.

“For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness,” she wrote.

“Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

As you can see above, Nist also referenced Dr. Seuss by saying one should not “cry because it’s over,” but “smile because it happened.”

Former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated the ceremony between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. (ABC)

Turner officially filed for divorce from Theresa on April 12, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” as the cause for their breakup, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The reality stars had just exchanged vows in a televised ceremony this past January.

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry,” Nist said during the ceremony, adding back then:

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth.”