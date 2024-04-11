Travis Kelce: I Have No F--king Clue How I Landed Taylor Swift!

As a member of the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chief, Travis Kelce has not done much losing on the football field for many years now.

But the future Hall of Famer is at a loss off of it.

On the latest installment of the podcast he co-hosts with his awesome brother, Kelce flatly said he has no clue how he managed to start dating Taylor Swift.

Let alone how things got so serious between the couple that they may soon move in together.

What a great photo of Taylor Swift celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory! (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alongside guest Lil Dicky, Travis said at one point that he’s “having a blast in life” these days, prompting the comedian to state on air:

“I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real.

“Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser.”

We certainly echo this sentiment.

Kelce is so happy and Swift is so happy and everyone should be happy for them.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I appreciate it, man,” Travis told his guest, prior to admitting with a laugh:

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f-ck I did it.”

Kelce got his foot in Swift’s romantic door, as we know by now, by jokingly taunting her last summer after she played a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and refused to accept a bracelet from the star tight end.

Speaking to Time Magazine awhile back, Swift said Kelce “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

She started attending her boyfriend’s football games in September… the bond between these celebrities only grew stronger from there… and they appear to be fully in love at this point.

Next up for the lovers?

An alleged trip to Coachella this weekend … where they’ll be staying at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

“They want privacy so The Madison Club is perfect for them, because not just anyone can stay there. They don’t want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable,” a source tells The Daily Mail, adding that Kelce will also be able to play golf there.