Travis Kelce: I’m Just SOOOO Happy, You Guys!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Super Bowl champion.

Future Hall of Famer.

Boyfriend to the most beloved artist on the planet.

Yeah. It’s safe to say that Travis Kelce is doing pretty well at the moment. But don’t just take our word for it, you guys.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks through the tunnel as he leaves the stadium after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Kelce told People Magazine this week

“I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

Having recently returned from a vacation with Taylor Swift, Kelce added in this new interview:

“I’m oozing life right now.”

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs, of course, won their third Super Bowl title in February, a victory Kelce celebrated alongside Swift on the field after the final score.

“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces,” he explained to People.

Ahead of a defense of this championship, Kelce will soon open a new steakhouse with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He will also host hthes second annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City with performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

Moreover, production is scheduled to begin this summer on a documentary he’s co-producing about late artist Jean-Michel Basquait, titled King Pleasure.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kelce actually didn’t mention Swift once in this feature.

Yes, he’s been following her around on the Eras Tour, but he also has his own life and his own business ventures on which to focus.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it,” he told People, adding:

“I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on.

“And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing.”