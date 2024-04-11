As Blake Shelton wraps up yet another successful tour, fans are hoping the singer will make a surprise appearance at Coachella!

Shelton has never played the iconic music festival before, but that could easily change this year.

In addition to the fact that his schedule is newly open, Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, will be providing one of this year’s most anticipated performances.

Gwen will be reuniting with members of No Doubt on Coachella’s main stage.

It will be the first time in 10 years that Gwen will perform with the band that helped make her famous in the ’90s.

Will Blake Shelton Join Gwen Stefani at Coachella?

In a recent interview with Nylon, Gwen discussed her relationship with Blake through a professional lens.

She revealed that collaborating with her husband is her greatest joy as a singer-songwriter, and she suggested that they might one day release an album together.

“I feel like Blake and I are already a project together,” Stefani told the outlet.

“I’m always going to want to write music with Blake Shelton.”

Gwen went on to note that she and Blake have already dueted on several songs in the past, including the single “Purple Irises,” which they released earlier this year.

The song’s lyrics were inspired in part by the challenges of life in the spotlight and the divorce rumors that have plagued Gwen and Blake in recent years.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend, and all this sh-t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is,” she said.

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies,” Gwen continued.

“The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

Neither Blake nor Gwen has commented on the possibility that he’ll join her on stage at Coachella.

But as many fans have noted, the timing is certainly right for Shelton to take on a new project.

What’s Next For Blake Shelton?

Following in Gwen’s footsteps, Blake left The Voice earlier this year, and he recently wrapped one of the biggest and most ambitious tours of his career.

“This was one hell of a tour y’all!!!” Blake wrote on Instagram this week in tribute to the band and crew that made the tour possible.

“Let’s hear it for the band and crew that worked so hard every day to help us give y’all the best show!!!!”

So Blake has some time on his hands, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s planning to join Gwen on stage at Coachella.

In fact, we’d be surprised if he does — after all, country and ska would make for a very strange mix of genres.

But hey, it’s Coachella! Anything is possible!