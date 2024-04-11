RHOSLC alum Monica Garcia is pregnant with Baby Number 5.

Monica Garcia was a one-season wonder on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And many fans still wonder if her departure has something to do with the Reality Von Tease scandal.

Her current partner is a 29-year-old mystery man. It’s likely that he wasn’t expecting this baby, either.

Monica is now expecting her fifth child despite, she says, having been on birth control.

Monica Garcia certainly made a splash on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Yes, Monica Garcia is pregnant at 40

On Thursday, April 11, Monica Garcia was a guest on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast.

She confirmed that she is pregnant with her fifth child. This will be her first child with her 29-year-old boyfriend, whom she has not publicly identified.

Monica admitted that she felt “in shock” over the news, sharing that she had been “on birth control” when she conceived. That is possible but unusual — and would absolutely come as a shock.

Monica Garcia only lasted one season as a cast member in Salt Lake City. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong,” Monica recalled of how she found out.

“And,” she Bravolebrity narrated, “the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant.'”

“I [was] like, ‘I’m 39! Like, there’s no way. I’m on birth control,’” Monica noted. She turned 40 in January. “‘By all means, I should not be pregnant.’”

On Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia found herself at odds with multiple castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Monica Garcia is not going through this pregnancy alone

During the podcast, Monica praised her unidentified boyfriend for being such an “incredible” support during her pregnancy.

For Monica, this will not be new. She is already a mother of four. Bri is 18, Jaidyn is 13, West is 7, and Kendall is 6.

It is unclear if her boyfriend has any children. In 2024, a 29-year-old would be fairly young to be a father, but it still happens.

Though Monica Garcia looked gorgeous in her seafoam green dress on the RHOSLC Reunion, she was still public enemy #1. (Image Credit: Bravo)

In October of 2023, Monica finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Fowler. At that time, the court awarded her sole legal and physical custody as well as $6,000 per month in support.

This was her second divorce from Fowler. Their previous divorce came a decade earlier, in 2013. However, they had ended up reconciling. It ultimately didn’t last.

In March of 2021, authorities arrested Monica’s two-time ex on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device. Fowler’s arrest came after allegedly “slapping [ex-wife Monica Garcia] across the face.”

Andy Cohen chats with Monica Garcia on the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Fortunately, Monica Garcia has moved on

If you needed a reminder of how little our justice system does to protect people from domestic violence, Fowler’s sentence was 12 months of probation and $1,070 in fines. That is utterly bleak.

Monica met her current partner while she was snowmobiling with RHOSLC castmate Heather Gay. Apparently, this was while they were filming for the show.

She and her mystery man exchanged numbers together. Now, they’re going to have a child together. Monica may have been a one-off Housewife, but being on the show has altered the trajectory of her entire life!